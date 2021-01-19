Yakuza 3, 4, and 5, Control, and more hit Game Pass PC this month

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: subscriptions like Game Pass are the secret best reason to be a PC gamer. Microsoft has detailed another round of games coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC, and while we already knew about many of them, there’s plenty of good stuff to check out, including recent remasters, one of the best games of recent years, and a brand-new title.

On January 21, Control will join Game Pass PC. This is the latest from Remedy, the folks behind beloved titles like Max Payne and Alan Wake (also Quantum Break), and it’s a delightful blend of X-Files-style government mysteries and fun telekinetic powers. It made #4 on our list of GOTY 2019 picks, and if you haven’t tried it yet, you should.

The Medium releases for both the next-gen Xbox consoles and PC on January 28, and hits Game Pass the same day. The next title from Bloober Team, the studio behind Layers of Fear and Observer, The Medium is a horror title that lets you hop back and forth between the mundane and spirit worlds.

We’re also getting the Yakuza Remastered collection on January 28, which includes improved versions of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5. This’ll be the first time these games are available on PC – the Steam version of the collection is supposed to launch the same day – and that’ll mean we’ve almost got the entire Yakuza saga available on home computers. (Yakuza 6 will complete the PC porting of the series in March.)

Just FYI, in Yakuza 5 you fist fight a bear. There, that’s your encouragement to finish catching up on the series.

