The next free game from Epic is about running a food truck

Thursdays are that magical time in the week when new free PC games become available on the Epic Games Store. This week, it’s Unrailed, a co-op game about building train tracks through the unpredictable wilderness, with your friends. Next week, Epic has revealed we’ll be getting the third instalment of the frenetic restaurant simulator, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3!?

As in the previous two games, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3!? is about taking orders from hungry customers and fulfilling them as quickly as possible. You set up your menu, then prepare dishes to order by thwapping the keys assigned to each action and ingredient. You might get an order for a cheeseburger with mustard and ketchup, plus everything but the onions. You’d have to fry the burger without burning it, place it on a bun, and then add the requested dressings.

It gets frantic quickly, especially during the lunch and dinner rush periods – you’ll have to manage several orders at once, with several cooking and prep stations all active at the same time. In Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, the setting has moved from a dining room to a food truck, which you’re driving around a post-apocalyptic version of the United States with a pair of helpful androids.

You’ll be able to pick up Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! August 11 starting at 8am PT / 11am ET / 6pm BST, when it arrives on the Epic Games Store for the first time.