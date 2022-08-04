The next free game from Epic is about running a food truck

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! is next week's free game from the Epic Games Store, and it puts you in charge of a post-apocalyptic food truck

Cook Serve Delicious 3 free game from Epic: A bacon cheeseburger named after Giant Bomb founder Ryan Davis
Thursdays are that magical time in the week when new free PC games become available on the Epic Games Store. This week, it’s Unrailed, a co-op game about building train tracks through the unpredictable wilderness, with your friends. Next week, Epic has revealed we’ll be getting the third instalment of the frenetic restaurant simulator, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3!?

As in the previous two games, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3!? is about taking orders from hungry customers and fulfilling them as quickly as possible. You set up your menu, then prepare dishes to order by thwapping the keys assigned to each action and ingredient. You might get an order for a cheeseburger with mustard and ketchup, plus everything but the onions. You’d have to fry the burger without burning it, place it on a bun, and then add the requested dressings.

It gets frantic quickly, especially during the lunch and dinner rush periods – you’ll have to manage several orders at once, with several cooking and prep stations all active at the same time. In Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, the setting has moved from a dining room to a food truck, which you’re driving around a post-apocalyptic version of the United States with a pair of helpful androids.

Here’s the trailer:

You’ll be able to pick up Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! August 11 starting at 8am PT / 11am ET / 6pm BST, when it arrives on the Epic Games Store for the first time.

Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

