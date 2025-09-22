Cookie Run Kingdom codes September 2025

What are the new Cookie Run Kingdom codes? To create the kingdom of your dreams, you'll need as many crystals and resources as you can get. Thankfully, you're able to redeem codes to add to your in-game funds. After launching on mobile a few years ago, you can now jump into the PC version.

Whether you're just starting this management game or have been grinding for a long time, make sure you redeem all of the Cookie Run Kingdom codes below. We'll keep updating this piece to ensure the codes are active, moving expired codes to the expired section.

New Cookie Run Kingdom codes

Here are the active Cookie Run Kingdom codes right now:

LIVETABLEREADSSK - 3,000 Crystals, 1,500 Rainbow Cubes, 500 Choco Chalk (NEW)

3,000 Crystals, 1,500 Rainbow Cubes, 500 Choco Chalk SPECIALONAIR - 5,000 Crystals, 4,500 Rainbow Cubes, 200 Radient Beascuit Dough, 15 Fateful Cookie Cutter, 3 Butter Amber (NEW)

5,000 Crystals, 4,500 Rainbow Cubes, 200 Radient Beascuit Dough, 15 Fateful Cookie Cutter, 3 Butter Amber MISSEARTHBREAD25 - 3,000 Crystals, 1,500 Rainbow Cubes, 1,000 Choco Chalk

All expired codes:

COOKINGRUNCOOKIE

FIVEHUNDREDGRATS

VALIVETABLEREAD

CRKCOOLSUMMER

CKXBCMINIGAME

CKBEASTSUCCESS05

KINGDOM1MILLION

FIVEHUNDREDINSTA

SUNNYLIUCOUPON4U

3HUNDREDKDISCORD

CREMEDELACREME25

AKMUDADADADADADA

IHWANPRESENT2504

100KSUBSCOOKIETH

2025COOKIERUNFAN

CRK4THANNIVERSARYEIT

CRK4THANNIVERSARYDEC

CRK4THANNIVERSARYOF

CRK4THANNIVERSARYOW

CRK4THANNIVERSARYSH

PONPONLINKINGDOM

HYROOLINKINGDOM

COOKIERUNFUNTRIP

KINGDOMLIVE2412

HUSBANDOFTHEYEAR

FIVEHUNDREDTWEET

ONEHUNDREDHOORAY

KINGDOMLIVE240

NDRUNNERCOMBO441

MYCOOKIECHIMCHAK

HAPPYDISCORDBDAY

COOKIERUNBRAVE15

How to redeem Cookie Run Kingdom codes

Redeeming the active codes for CRK is quite easy. Just follow the steps below:

Open up Cookie Run Kingdom and complete the intro scenes

Click on the three lines icon in the top right

Hit Settings

Copy or note down your Player ID from the info page

In your browser, go to the DevPlay coupon page

Type in your player ID and the Cookie Run Kingdom code you want to redeem

Hit claim reward, then head back into the game

How to get more Cookie Run Kingdom Codes

The best way to stay on top of the latest Cookie Run Kingdom codes is to bookmark this page and keep coming back to it. You'll also find codes on the Cookie Run Kingdom X page, as well as on the official site.

That is all you need to know about Cookie Run Kingdom codes. If you're looking for something similar to play, check out the complete list of Monopoly Go free dice links or our list of the best RPGs.