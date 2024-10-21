Save 19% on this pink Sakura wireless gaming mouse, if you’re quick

A limited-time gaming mouse deal has just gone live on Amazon, allowing you to get your hands on a stunning lightweight pink Sakura gaming mouse. The Cooler Master MM712 Sakura edition currently has 19% off, meaning it can be yours for just $40.70, but only a limited number of units are available, so you’ll need to be quick.

The best gaming mice don’t always have to be boring old white or black designs. The Cooler Master M712 brings a bit of color to proceedings, and it does so for a very reasonable price too.

The Cooler Master MM712 has an MSRP of $49.99, but thanks to this limited-time discount, it can be yours for just $40.70. This is a genuinely great price for a wireless gaming mouse, especially one that tips the scales at just 59g.

Lightweight gaming mice often come with a premium cost attached; just look at the new Razer $300 gaming mouse as an example. However, the Cooler Master MM712 finely balances its internals to create fantastic value.

A 19,000 DPI sensor is used, as opposed to the 30K+ models seen in a lot of gaming mice intended for competitive use. The MM712 also tracks at 400 inches per second (IPS) and has an acceleration rate of 50G, again lower than many premium competitors, but in areas where the difference is difficult to parse outside of high-end competitive play.

Its expected battery life on Bluetooth is around 180 hours, and this drops to 80 hours when using a 2.4GHz wireless connection. Thankfully, despite this being on the low side, Cooler Master includes what it calls an “Ultraweave” fabric USB-C cable which should reduce any desktop drag sometimes experienced with plastic cables, and some cheaper threaded options.

