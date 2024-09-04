You’re gonna need a bigger desk for Cooler Master’s new shark PC

There have been some whacky PC designs over the years, but have you ever wanted to own your own shark PC? Thanks to Cooler Master, you can. The company has just announced that the Cooler Master Shark X, a unique pre-built PC that blends high-end PC hardware into a unique art piece, is now available for pre-order.

The design for the Shark X originates from a design by Inony from Thailand, a competitor in the Cooler Master Case Mod World Series back in 2019. Jimmy Sha, Cooler Master CEO, describes it as a design that “brings art and technology together” on your desktop. Even the best gaming PCs out there come in a more traditional case design.

This “trophy piece” as Cooler Master describes it might have an unusual design, but it comes equipped with a 14th gen Intel Core i7 14700F clocked at 2.1GHz, 64GB (2 x 32GB) of DDR5 RAM running at 6,000MHz, and a 2TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD for plenty of storage. It also has good gaming prowess, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super thrown in for good measure, but you can easily swap this out for a more powerful graphics card.

A number of Cooler Master products are used in the build, with a Cooler Master V850 SFX Gold power supply providing 850W of power. There’s a custom 120mm Cooler Master MasterLiquid Atmos AIO providing water cooling for the CPU, along with a Cooler Master Sickleflow 120mm fan for additional airflow.

The mini-ITX B760I motherboard is fully integrated into the case design, with features like the backfin having a practical use as a Wi-Fi antenna, although there’s no confirmation from Cooler Master as of yet about the board manufacturer. The shark case itself measures 31.1 x 35.75 x 35.2 inches (79 x 90.8 x 89.4 cm) and is made with a combination of plastic and steel. The case supports other Mini-ITX boards, so you can easily switch Intel out for an AMD alternative further down the line.

It’s gaming art, so Cooler Master includes ARGB lighting from its tail (including the base) to its head with an ARGB lighting controller included. The case is fully upgradable, with support for graphics cards that measure 11.9 x 5.39 x 2.4 inches (30.4 x 13.7 x 6.1 cm) or less. All of the main components (such as the motherboard, GPU, and AIO) remain visible and easily accessible from the shark’s underbelly.

This isn’t Cool Master’s first attempt at a less traditional design for a PC. The Sneaker X, like the Shark X, uses the advantages of a Mini-ITX motherboard to fit an Intel Core i7 13700K and RTX 4070 into a shoe-like case. Cooler Master is hoping that this new Shark X release raises awareness and support for conservation efforts in our oceans.

If you like the design, you can pre-order the Shark X from Cooler Master’s website today, but right now, there’s no clear date for shipping. Be prepared for the cost, though, as the Shark X is retailing for $6,999 (£5,335). Cooler Master suggests that the Shark X “defies conventional market categories” with its design here, so while there are certainly cheaper gaming PCs to be bought (or built), it probably isn’t possible to do it in a PC case like this one.

If you’re thinking about building your next PC, check out our how to build a gaming PC guide for tips on how to get started. There might not be another shark PC case out there, but you can still give it the teeth for modern gaming.