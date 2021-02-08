Stardew Valley-like tropical farming sim Coral Island has smashed its Kickstarter

A few weeks back, the devs behind upcoming farming simulation game Coral Island – which is like a tropical Stardew Valley – launched a Kickstarter campaign for the title. The upcoming PC game’s still got 23 days left to hit its goal, but it’s already knocked it out of the park – as of writing, Coral Island’s made more than three times its initial funding target.

“Coral Island is officially funded!” the folks at Indonesia-based studio Stairway Games announced on the farming game’s Kickstarter page – and, impressively, it hit this within the first two days. Just 36 hours, in fact. So, safe to say plenty are excited to see the game hit Steam later this year. As of writing, Coral Island’s raised £165,208 – more than three times its goal of £50,998.

This means that devs are now ready to share their stretch goal plans for the upcoming farming sim, some of which have already been reached, while others are in sight.

The first of these – reached at the $125k point – is minigames. Available all year round in the game’s world map will be things like mini-golf, “high stake darts at the tavern”, an exclusive arcade game called “Donut Survival by MB”, a dungeon cart race, and even a console for your home, while seasonal minigames include pet races and “colour-throw”, which involves chucking colourful rounds at fellow islanders.

Other stretch goals reached include a bug catching activity and an expanded museum. Future stretch goals cover features like seasonal outfits for NPCs, a console and Switch port of the game, an underwater map full of merfolk, kids that can grow up into teenagers, modding support, and multiplayer. You can check details of these here.

If you’re keen to check out Coral Island’s Kickstarter campaign you can do so here or find it on Steam here. It’s due to release on Steam at some point this year, according to its store page.