While there’s no shortage of contenders when it comes to farming games in the Stardew Valley style, Coral Island has proven one of the strongest. Launched out of early access in November 2023, its first major update since has just arrived, and it completely revolutionizes the underwater elements. There are lots of new NPCS, updates to the savannah, tons more decor and clothing, and a hangout system to spend quality time with your partner.

Coral Island 1.1 introduces the game’s story finale, “Land and Sea.” It unlocks the ability to attain the new Rank S rating for the various parts of your town, and it’ll also see you diving beneath the waves to help rebuild the Merfolk kingdom. Along the way, you’ll meet ten new Merfolk NPCs, and can set up your own underwater operation in the farming game with a wealth of fantasy seeds and animals to manage.

As the Merfolk town grows, you’ll encounter a range of new stores. There are a total of fifteen different seeds to discover, along with five animals that each offer a unique harvestable product. The savannah, meanwhile, sees a new cave area and the ability to buy two more animals, ostriches and buffalo.

Hangouts let you bring any of the dateable NPCs to spend time at a range of locations around the map, and become available once you reach heart level three with a character. And yes, you can even romance some of the new Merfolk. Get married, and you’ll also notice new dialogue throughout the day and other interactions such as hugs and kisses with your partner.

Elsewhere, the update includes 142 indoor decor items, 122 outdoor decor items, and 62 pieces of clothing – with many specifically themed to the new underwater zones. There’s also the option to rename your character and farm at the town hall, and special rewards that allow you to transform your farm animals into dinosaurs. If that’s got you eager to jump into Coral Island for the first time, there’s even a Steam sale allowing you to do so at a lower-than-normal price point.

Coral Island update 1.1 is out now. To celebrate its arrival, the game is 20% off through Monday July 29, meaning you’ll pay just $23.99 / £19.99 if you pick up a copy before then. You can read the full patch notes and more courtesy of Stairway Games.

