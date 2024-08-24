When Core Keeper was released into early access back in 2022, it debuted to great success, with over 30,000 players jumping in on Steam and earning itself a ‘very positive’ 92% review score. It’s been a long road since then, with tons of updates and improvements over the past two years. Finally, though, Core Keeper will be releasing version 1.0 in the coming days. To celebrate the occasion is a tasty discount and free trial, alongside early access to the anticipated update – though time is running out.

Core Keeper is a survival game where you can explore a stunning cavern packed full of creatures, relics, and, of course, resources for you to mine, similar to greats like Minecraft and Terraria. Drawn towards a mysterious artifact and trapped deep underground, you need to dig, build, craft, and even farm to survive and solve the mystery.

Want to know the best news? You can do all this by yourself or with up to seven other players. It can be chaos at times but it’s one of the best co-op games for a reason; working together like a well-oiled machine is a blast, on top of an already excellent package.

Core Keeper 1.0 launches on Tuesday, August 27 on PC, PS5, and Xbox, and brings with it the conclusion to the story, new and customizable world generation, more tools and items, and will finally round out the experience.

To celebrate the occasion, developer Pugstorm is running a free trial weekend alongside a 20% discount, and a chance to create a version 1.0 world ahead of the update. One hell of a treat, right?

Core Keeper is currently available on Steam at a 20% discount until Thursday September 5, taking it down to just $15.99 / £12.79 shortly before and after the 1.0 launch. You purchase the game or download the free trial here.

The Core Keeper free weekend runs from Thursday, August 22, to Monday, August 26, meaning you don’t have long left to either dive into the classic world generation or try out the amazing new 1.0 worlds ahead of time. Be warned though, if you’re starting the game during this free trial the developer recommends you choose a 1.0 world. This is so that, if you purchase the game, you can continue playing with the new content following the full launch without having to start all over again.

Seeing just under 20,000 people diving back into the hit sandbox game ahead of its full release, you’re likely to see much more of Core Keeper going forward. If you’re looking for a fun multiplayer game that combines the highs of Minecraft and Terraria, you should pick it up on sale while you can.

