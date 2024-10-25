Corsair has just announced that it has some astonishingly quick DDR5 gaming RAM in the works, with a new line of modules it says can run at up to 10,000MT/s. The new Corsair Vengeance DDR5 sticks make use of the new CUDIMM tech, which is supported by some of the latest motherboards for both Intel and AMD CPUs.

To put those figures into context, the current sweet spot for the best gaming RAM is around 6,000MT/s, with even the top premium Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 modules topping out at 7,800MT/s, and costing a lot of money. However, by using CUDIMMs, which feature a separate chip to regenerate the clock signal that’s used by the memory chips, Corsair is able to stably run its RAM at much higher clock speeds.

In the case of this new Corsair Vengeance DDR5 gaming RAM, that speed is 5GHz, which effectively equates to 10,000MT/s (sometimes called 10GHz) once you account for DDR clock doubling. The company made the claim in a post on X (formerly Twitter), which showed a photo of the new RAM sitting pretty with a lovely mirror-finish heatsink (it would look just right in a sci-fi game with ray tracing).

Corsair also showed off some CPU-Z and MemTest screenshots showing the new RAM in action on a Core Ultra 7 265K Intel Arrow Lake test rig, using an ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard that supports CUDIMMs. The 24GB module is shown to use SK Hynix chips, and is running at 5,000MHz (10GT/s effective), with this speed being selectable in an XMP 3.0 profile, with latency timings of 48-30-30-79 and a hefty 1.5V voltage.

Meanwhile, another set of screenshots shows a pair of 24GB modules (48GB total) running at 9,732MT/s, with a clock speed of 4,866MHz and a lower voltage of 1.45V, plus a MemTest screenshot showing it’s stable at these settings with no errors. Corsair says we can “be on the lookout” for its new top-speed DDR5 CUDIMMs to come out in early November, although it hasn’t specified an exact date, or a price, yet.

That’s some seriously fast memory, though, with 10,000MT/s being well in front of the top 8,400MT/s speed Kingston recently announced for its Fury Renegade CUDIMM range, for example.

If you haven’t made the jump to a DDR5 rig yet, check out our DDR4 vs DDR5 guide, where we test both types of RAM in a number of games, with some surprising results.