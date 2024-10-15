Corsair’s new case lets you build two gaming PCs in one, has all the fans

Corsair is no stranger to building top of the line, giant PC cases for those enthusiasts seeking the utmost in storage expansion space, cooling capacity and more. In fact, it’s not even a stranger to building PC cases that can house two PCs, with its 1000D case already achieving that feat. However, the new Corsair 9000D RGB Airflow is its most capable yet when it comes to cooling, with the new Corsair case housing up to 18 fans.

This colossal new Corsair case also includes a slide out InfiniRail fan mount system, enough space for both a 480mm and a 360mm water-cooling radiator, and room for six SSDs and five hard drives. It’s enough to clearly make this a strong best PC case contender, as you’d hope given its mammoth price.

Following on from the 1000D, Corsair’s original two-system case released back in 2018, the 9000D is a similarly gargantuanly-proportioned case that takes the emphasis away from glass panels and puts it back into more cooling power. Instead of the 1000D’s front and right-side glass panels, you get a fully perforated metal front panel with eight fan mounts and a plain metal right-side panel.

As for those proportions, this case is 307mm (1ft) wide, 698m (2.3ft) tall and a pleasingly exactly-matching 698mm (2.3ft) long. Yes, that’s only a couple of inches narrower than some smaller ATX cases are tall and long. This colossal size is matched by a back-breaking weight of 34.38kg (76lbs), and that’s before it has any other components put in it. A typical ATX case weighs less than half that. Then again, you are literally getting the space to house two PCs in one here, so it being nearly twice as large and heavy is only fair.

The way the 9000D accommodates two systems is by mounting one in a conventional vertical manner – with room for up to E-ATX boards – while the second board is limited to a mini-ITX form factor, sitting horizontally at the back of the case, above one of the power supplies. In front of this is the hard drive storage area while further SSD mounts can be found on the back of the main motherboard tray.

It’s a testament to how large this case is when standard 120mm fans look small, hidden behind its front panel. The eight mounts here can be slid out on the InfiniRail system, which uses sliding drawer rails to provide quick access to the fan mounting frame, allowing you to mount up to two 280mm fans, while there’s also room for a 480mm radiator. A further eight fans can be mounted in the roof of the case via a second InifniRail tray, with room for a 360mm radiator up here as well.

All this and there’s still ample space for water cooling reservoirs, pumps, piping, light strips and much more around the main motherboard tray. Two further 120mm fan mounts sit on the back of the case, in the typical location above the CPU socket where most cases have room for one fan.

The case comes with four front-mount USB-A sockets and two USB-C sockets that are surrounded by RGB lighting. Any additional lighting you’ll have to add in yourself via any fans, lighting strips and other light-up components that you buy, all of which can be plumbed into Corsair’s iCUE lighting system. No fans are included.

So, how much is this king of PC cases? Just a cool $499.99, which actually isn’t a crazy price considering plenty of premium cases costs upwards of $300 and offer nowhere near the capacity that this case offers. The Corsair 9000D RGB Airflow is available to buy now both from Corsair’s website and from retailers such as Amazon.

For an idea of what sort of components will be best to fit into this huge case, check out our best graphics card, best CPU cooler and best PC fan guides for some ideas.