This PC gamer ordered 16GB of RAM, but Amazon sent a $949 SSD instead

In what is being described by some Redditors as “winning the Amazon lottery,” one user has seen their $44.99 RAM order turned into a $949.99 8TB SSD. When bringing the dilemma to r/PCMasterRace, user Inside-Cloud6243 was met with endless calls to keep the SSD, or sell it to buy better RAM than they initially planned to buy. But what would you do?

While we can see from the Amazon order that this Redditor didn’t exactly order the best gaming RAM, the last thing they would have expected is for a Corsair MP600 Pro XT to arrive, worth 21x their original order.

I’ll preface this story by pointing out that it’s hard to verify that this is indeed an actual mis-delivered item, but Inside-Cloud6243 provides proof of ordering the Corsair Vengeance LPX RAM, alongside a photo of the Corsair MP600 XT packaging.

In the post, they state”I recently bought a $40 8GB x 2 of Corsair RAM and Amazon accidentally gave me a $950 SSD instead. What do I even do with it?”

The replies universally fall in favor of the original poster doing nothing, because Amazon is at fault and they are the beneficiaries. It appears as though the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) agrees, as it states the following on the topic of receiving unordered items:

“By law, companies can’t send unordered merchandise to you, then demand payment. That means you never have to pay for things you get but didn’t order. You also don’t need to return unordered merchandise. You’re legally entitled to keep it as a free gift.”

So, with the legality clarified, it seems that this user really has just struck it lucky with an Amazon mistake. As many commenters point out, they could potentially sell the SSD and make multiple major upgrades to their existing gaming PC, or simply take the SSD and install it in their PC provided they have a compatible motherboard.

One recurring joke that was simply too good to pass up was some commenters pointing out that Inside-Cloud6243 now has enough storage to install Call of Duty. While Activision’s shooter suffers from a woefully unoptimized 149GB file size, the 8TB Corsair MP600 XT would actually be able to store 53 copies of Black Ops 6.

Would you keep the SSD or alert Amazon to its mistake? In the event that you do come into possession of a new SSD sometime soon, we can show you how to install an M.2 SSD with our full guide.