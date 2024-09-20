Corsair just bagged the official Call of Duty PC gaming hardware deal

A new multi-year deal has been announced that will see Corsair become the main provider for Call of Duty-themed PC gaming hardware and peripherals, starting with Black Ops 6 this November.

With the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release date just around the corner, this deal couldn’t be timed any better. Corsair will take over from SteelSeries, which last year produced a small selection of Modern Warfare 3 gear, including an Arctis Nova Booster Pack, QcK mouse pad, and artisan keycap.

While no products have yet been confirmed yet, this deal signifies that Corsair and its sub-brands, including Scuf, Drop, Origin PC, and Elgato, can create Call of Duty-branded gear for gamers. This can include special PC builds and peripherals.

Corsair sponsored the most recent Call of Duty: Next event, which saw its gear used throughout the event. Similar setups have also been seen out in the wild, including at a special Call of Duty Alabama Football event, thrown for the team, where Origin PCs and Corsair headsets and mice can be seen. It’s now apparent that this was a precursor to the deal being made public, but given the diverse nature of Corsair’s PC hardware across its brands, it’s a partnership that just makes sense.

While the SteelSeries artisan keycap, and the various add-ons, looked fantastic, they missed the mark for me, with the keycap costing $89.99, for example. I suspect Call of Duty players would be much more interested in a proper CoD-branded mouse or keyboard for that price.

Accordingly, I fully expect Call of Duty-branded mice, headsets, controllers, and more to come out of this Corsair deal, and hopefully, the first launches will coincide with the impending release of Black Ops 6.

