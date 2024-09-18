We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Express yourself with these arty Corsair gaming keyboards and mice

The new Corsair Custom Lab Artist Series Collection keyboard and mouse sets offer striking designs that stand out from typical peripherals.

Corsair Custom Lab Artist Series gaming mice
Ever fancied owning a more elaborate gaming keyboard and mouse setup? Now is your chance. Thanks to the Corsair Custom Lab service, there’s a whole new range of artist-designed gaming mice and keyboards to buy. The Custom Lab “Artist Series Collection” goes wild with colors and unique designs to spice up your desk.

These unique designs from Corsair add increasing variety to the company’s personalization service that it launched just three months ago. There are three, very distinct styles from three different artists that the company has integrated into its own range of peripherals, including the Corsair K65 Plus keyboard, MM300 mouse pad, and the Corsair M75 Air mouse, which we rank as the best wireless gaming mouse you can buy.

The designs by these artists couldn’t be more different, either. The first set is from Nacho Customz, a well-known creator of custom-modded peripherals. His Urban Signature designs go all-in with black-and-white drawings that mimic graffiti.  The second collection, Spellbound, is by Elina Clevergull, an artist based in Portugal. Her designs are certainly more colorful, depicting witches and ghosts in a more playful setting using bold purples and oranges.

Corsair Custom Lab Artist Series: Nacho Customz Urban Graffiti keyboard and mouse set

The final set is called Spring Whiskers and the designer, Yunzhen Ho, has opted for a more tranquil theme here, using pale pastel greens and blues. All three designs are set in stone, and while you can’t alter them, you can still make customizations to your peripherals, such as choosing different keyboard switches.

Corsair Custom Lab Artist Series: Elina Clevergull Spellbound keyboard and mouse set

If you’re based in the US, you can pick up one of these attractive sets of peripherals from the Custom Lab website for approximately $323 as a set, or you can buy them each individually, with the mouse mats starting at $44.99. Unfortunately, Custom Lab isn’t available in other regions just yet, although Corsair does mention that further regions will be announced “as they are planned” by the company.

