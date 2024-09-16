Corsair snaps up racing sim specialist Fanatec

Following a troubled period for racing sim gear specialist Fanatec, PC peripheral dreadnought Corsair has swooped in and snatched up the brand. As part of the deal, all existing employees will be brought under the Corsair banner and the brand will continue to operate out of its Landshut HQ in Germany.

As a maker of some of the best PC steering wheels you can buy, Fanatec has long had a loyal user base, but has struggled financially for some time, leading to its owner company Endor AG filing for bankruptcy earlier this year. Corsair had been involved in an initial investment package to bolster the company but ended up pulling out, with it now stepping in to fully take over the business.

Fanatec’s racing gear is premium stuff, with its cheapest wheelbase – the bit containing the motor that drives the wheel – coming in at $599. However, this high price is reflected in superb build quality and wheel response, making for a level of racing immersion that comfortably outclasses cheaper options. I’ve owned an older Fanatec wheel and it was miles better than any other wheel I’ve tested.

Speaking of the deal, Corsair CEO Andy Paul said “We have long admired the Fanatec brand and are excited to bring these incredible products to an even wider audience.” He goes on to describe being fully committed to developing and expanding Fanatec’s offerings so that racing enthusiasts can have “an even more intense and realistic Sim Racing experience.”

Meanwhile, Endor’s CEO, Andres Ruff, described the deal as opening up “new opportunities for Fanatec to further extend its portfolio and work even more closely with the growing Sim Racing community.”

The timing of this deal is interesting also because Corsair recently showcased (above) its move into racing sim cockpits – notably using a Fanatec wheel for its demonstrations – at Computex 2024 in June. The products still haven’t come to market but are en route.

Corsair has made a number of significant purchases in recent years, adding the likes of Drop, Elgato, and Scuf to its roster. It has tended to continue operating them somewhat independently, maintaining the brand names and having separate websites for each brand, all of course while ensuring its brands’ gear works on its Corsair iCUE software. We expect the Fanatec deal to play out in a similar manner.

