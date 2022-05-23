The first Corsair gaming laptop features an Elgato Stream Deck

The Corsair Voyager gaming laptop from the top

Corsair is pretty late to the portable party, but it’s now expanded beyond the gaming PC space with its very first gaming laptop. The Corsair Voyager a1600, as it’s called, is powered by the AMD Advantage platform and builds off everything the company has learned in its endeavours, from the Elgato Stream Deck to the best wireless gaming mouse in its portfolio.

Since this is both a first and a flagship, Corsair goes in hard with its specs. The Corsair Voyager a1600 packs up to 64GB of RAM, up to 2TB of storage, an eight-core, 16-thread AMD processor, and a Radeon RX 6800M GPU, which should be more than enough for any current gamer, streamer, or content creator on-the-go.

Being a part of the AMD Advantage range means the Corsair Voyager a1600 has access to new features like Smartshift Max, Smartshift Eco, and an improved Smart Access Memory (SAM) that allows the gaming CPU and graphics card to better work together. It’s all designed to make use of every pixel in its 2,560 x 1,600 IPS screen and push every frame out of the 240Hz refresh rate, although we won’t be able to comment on its real-world performance until we get a hands-on.

The most distinctive feature of the laptop that sets it apart from its competition is the extended hinge, which makes room for ten ‘S-keys’. These are macro keys based on the Elgato Stream Deck software, enabling you to boot applications, switch scenes in OBS, or add to your host of custom keybinds in-game. It also handily shows the battery life so you’re never caught short, even while playing.

The Corsair Voyager gaming laptop shows off its Elgato Stream Deck S-keys and Cherry MX mechanical keyboard

If you happen to own any cordless Corsair peripherals over the past few years, the laptop has an integrated Slipstream dongle that connects up to three wireless Corsair peripherals. And if you don’t, the laptop has a Cherry MX Ultra-low profile keyboard with the exception of the membrane function keys, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, USB 3.2 Type-A port, and two Thunderbolt 3-compatible USB 4.0 ports to plug in your own peripherals. It’s not common to see AMD-powered systems with Thunderbolt support, but this will make it easy to pair with the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 dock so you can plug your desktop peripherals in with a single cable.

For a company as well-established as Elgato, you’d perhaps expect a better webcam than a 30fps, full HD lens. That said, Corsair has to make considerations to achieve its 19.8mm thick chassis, and fitting a Facecam in there isn’t the most practical idea. At the very least, it pairs a privacy shutter, so you can be sure you haven’t accidentally left your cam on.

The Corsair Voyager gaming laptop from the front

Corsair Voyager
CN-9000003-XX		 Corsair Voyager
CN-9000004-XX
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU AMD Radeon RX 6800M AMD Radeon RX 6800M
Display 16-inch
16:10
2,560 x 1,600
240Hz		 16-inch
16:10
2,560 x 1,600
240Hz
MUX Switch Yes Yes
Memory 2x16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5 SO-DIMM 2x16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5 SO-DIMM
Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 NMVe SSD 2TB PCIe 4.0 NMVe SSD
Keyboard Cherry MX Ultra-low profile
Membrane half-keys		 Cherry MX Ultra-low profile
Membrane half-keys
Webcam 1080p at 30fps 1080p at 30fps
Ports 2x Thunderbolt 3 USB 4.0
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1x USB 3.2 Type-A
SDXC 7.0 card reader
3.5mm audio jack		 2x Thunderbolt 3 USB 4.0
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1x USB 3.2 Type-A
SDXC 7.0 card reader
3.5mm audio jack
Wireless 802.11az (WiFi 6E)
Bluetooth 5.2		 802.11az (WiFi 6E)
Bluetooth 5.2
Battery 6410mAh, 99Wh 6410mAh, 99Wh
Dimensions 356mm x 286.7mm x 19.9mm, 2.4kg 356mm x 286.7mm x 19.9mm, 2.4kg
Price $2,699.99 $2,999.99

The Corsair Voyager a1600 doesn’t come cheap, starting at $2,699.99, but it seems to offer a lot in return for its steep asking price. Only time will tell how it holds up against others in its price range and whether it can contend with the best gaming laptop, so keep an eye out for reviews.

Damien Mason

Hardware Editor

Published:

Damien wasn’t there for Windows XP, but he’s here to watch the GPU battle between Intel, AMD, and Nvidia, and Valve’s Steam Deck disrupt the gaming PC market. He also covers VPNs and gaming monitors.

