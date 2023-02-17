Get 50% off the Corsair HS60 Haptic gaming headset with this code

The perfect gaming headset not only makes for a more comfortable experience, but also greatly enhances the immersive qualities of your favourite PC games. Models like the Corsair HS60 Haptic are a prime example of a great pair of headphones made all the compelling by their tactile feedback. Better still, you can grab them with a 50% discount.

Until February 28, 2023, you can pick up the Corsair HS60 Haptic in its Carbon or Arctic Camo colourways for just $65 USD, down from its usual asking price of $129.99. All you have to do is head on over to the Corsair webstore, and use code HAPTIC at the checkout. (US only).

While its tactile feedback features undoubtedly differentiate the HS60 Haptic from its counterparts, it’s a great gaming headset in its own right. Its 50mm drivers deliver powerful and punchy sound, while its noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone keeps your comms crisp and clear.

For anyone unsure about whether the rumbling haptics on your head are suitable, fret not, as their intensity can be configured to your liking (or off altogether).