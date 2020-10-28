Corsair’s multiplatform gaming headset is on sale with up to 29% off

No gaming experience is truly complete without good audio, whether you’re wanting to appreciate the bone-crunching gore of Mortal Kombat 11, listen to the breeze stroll through the trees in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, or gain the upper hand against your enemies in Rainbow Six Siege. That’s why you need a reliable headset, and it’s even better when it works across all platforms.

Headsets are usually designed with a specific system’s firmware in mind, making it difficult for those of you who own multiple systems to choose the right one for you. Do you go for one that’s PC and PS4 compatible and give up using a headset for Xbox One? And what about the upcoming line of consoles, will you need to upgrade yet again?

Fortunately, Corsair has made one of the most versatile headsets around with its HS series, and the HS60 PRO works across all current systems, including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and mobile, and it has been confirmed to work with the Xbox Series X and Series S, too. Better yet, it’s currently up to 29% cheaper on Amazon US at $49.99 and 6% cheaper in the UK at £61.14.

Since it caters to various different platforms, Corsair’s HS60 PRO is designed to be plug and play with a 3.5mm connector and a USB adapter for those who want to use 7.1 surround sound – par for the course with most headsets, that feature is exclusive to PC.

Corsair HS60 PRO 7.1 Gaming Headset $69.99 $49.99

These headphones rely on a pair of 50mm drivers with a 20Hz – 20kHz frequency response. That’s not the best way of testing just how good cans can be, but it indicates what to expect when you first wrap them around your head.

You can communicate with your teammates with a unidirectional noise cancelling microphone, but if you’re the kind of person who likes to use your headset without an intrusive wire poking out, you can pop it out and leave it on the side to use them as standard headphones, using the on-ear controls to enjoy some music instead.

This discount gives the Corsair HS60 PRO new value for money, meaning those in the market for a new headset can’t afford to miss out.