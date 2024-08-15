Corsair’s new AIO CPU cooler thinks its an Nvidia GPU

Corsair has just unveiled the iCUE Link Titan RX RGB, which is an AIO CPU cooler that the company claims is the “new performance king” of AIOs. But it’s the new Corsair CPU cooler‘s name that is what has most caught our eye.

As a maker of some of the best AIO coolers on the market, it’s a surprise to find Corsair‘s latest sporting a name that seems like it would be more at home on Nvidia’s next flagship GPU.

We’re of course referring to the use of Titan and RX in the name of this new processor pacifier. Sure, Nvidia’s current GPU naming convention centers on the use of RTX not just RX, and in fact it’s AMD’s Radeon GPUs that sport an RX prefix, but that combination of Titan RX is just a little too close to the old Titan RTX. There’s even a rumored new version of that card expected to be called either Titan RTX or Titan AI.

So, while we’re sure the iCUE Link Titan RX RGB is quite capable of wicking away all the heat a Titan RTX could muster, we’re equally certain it doesn’t in fact house an Nvidia GPU.

Instead, Corsair’s new flagship AIO is actually a slightly pared-back version of some of its flagship coolers, swapping out flashier-looking fans and an LCD screen on the CPU block for more powerful RX fans and an RGB-illuminated CPU block.

Available in 240mm, 360mm, and 280mm variants, the new coolers include a standard-thickness radiator, rather than the extra thick radiator of something like the Hyte Thicc Q60. Circulating its pre-filled coolant around the radiator and CPU block is a new three-phase motor that Corsair calls FlowDrive. A new “precision-engineered” cold-plate surface also apparently helps achieve “optimal contact” with your CPU.

As for those RX fans, they’re “specifically engineered for the high airflow and static pressure needed for radiator cooling.” You can see the difference summarised in the table below comparing the RX fans on this AIO to the company’s flagship iCUE Link H100i which uses QX fans.

Fan name Corsair RX Corsair QX Speed 300 – 2100rpm (+/-10%) 480 – 2400rpm (+/-10%) Airflow 10.4 – 73.5 CFM 16.44 – 63.1 CFM Static pressure 0.12 – 4.33mm-H2O 0.17 – 3.8mm-H2O

As for that RGB-covered pump cap, it houses 20 RGB LEDs. You can also swap out the cap for CapSwap modules that include one with a small fan for cooling your system’s memory and motherboard’s VRMs or you can add an LCD module.

The new iCUE Link Titan RX RGB is available now with prices starting from $169.99 (via this link) for the 240mm version and rising to $199.99 (via this link) for the 360mm variant.

For more CPU cooler recommendations, check out our best CPU coolers guide which includes both AIO and conventional heat-piped-based air coolers.