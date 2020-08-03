These Corsair case fans, 26% off in the US, have the best RGB lighting we’ve seen

RGB has a way of creeping up on you. I used to detest it – but now, looking at these Corsair iCUE QL120 RGB case fans, I can’t help but feel those familiar ‘gimme’ urges usually reserved for clicky mechanical keyboards and some of the best graphics cards. Perhaps that’s just the case with these particular fans, though, because they truly are top-tier for RGB lighting.

At 26% ($36.08) off on Amazon’s US site you can pick this triple 120mm RGB fan kit up for just under $104. This might still seem like a lot for three chassis fans, but prepare to bite your tongue when you see how well these three near-silent fans pull off RGB lighting.

What distinguishes this RGB fan kit from others is how it implements a crazy amount of RGB LEDs (34 of them) into each fan to make transitions between each LED completely smooth – it doesn’t look like individual LEDs, more like a steady stream of ethereal RGB juice flowing through the fan blades and frame.

The various RGB effects are controllable via Corsair’s iCUE software which connects to the included iCUE lighting node (this node attaching to the computer’s USB 2.0 and SATA connections for connectivity and power, respectively). Capable of up to 1,500RPM, these fans should keep the air flowing through your case, and they won’t be too audible when doing so, either.

Corsair iCUE QL120 RGB case fans $139.99 $103.91 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

They’re great fans in their own right, both in their performance and clean aesthetic, but the RGB is definitely their selling point. Using the software you can customise the colours and apply a whole bunch of effects. For instance, you can have the RGB lighting ‘fill up’ one fan, travelling around it in a circle, before ‘filling up’ the next one, and so on.

The 34-LEDs-per-fan setup is perfect for this sort of effect, but if you prefer the more traditional ‘solid colour’ look then they work fine for this, too. They’re not cheap even at this generous discount, but if you’re looking for the best of the best for RGB lighting, you can’t go wrong with Corsair’s iCUE QL120 triple fan kit.