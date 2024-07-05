Save $60 on this tiny wireless Corsair gaming keyboard

If you’re on the hunt for a great gaming keyboard deal, we’ve found the perfect one on Amazon, but it won’t be around for long. The Corsair K70 Pro Mini is discounted by $60 right now, enabling you to pick up a great 60% keyboard with wireless modes, hot-swappable switches, and a durable aluminum frame, for a generous price.

In our Corsair K70 Pro Mini review, we identified its price as being on the high side, so this $60 saving takes care of our biggest issue with the board. Looking past the cost, every other aspect of the Corsair K70 Pro Mini makes it one of the best gaming keyboards. This is a testament to its design, given it’s almost two years old and is still head and shoulders above some of its closest rivals.

The $60 saving brings the price of the Corsair K70 Pro Mini down to $119.99 on Amazon as part of a limited-time deal. That’s a generous price for a gaming keyboard that is still among the top mini keyboards currently available on the market.

Its Cherry MX Speed switches provide a super responsive gaming performance, but the keyboard’s design means they can also be swapped out for any alternative three-pin switches should you have preference in mind.

Meanwhile, you get a 32-hour battery life when using the slipstream wireless connection, and this can be extended by switching to Bluetooth and also turning off the RGB lighting.

As a Corsair product, the K70 Pro Mini is also iCUE compatible, meaning you can use Corsair’s highly flexible software to tweak its settings. This is where you will adjust your key bindings and functions, as well as the RGB lighting, and iCUE also lets you keep your keyboard up to date with the latest firmware.

