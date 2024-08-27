Corsair’s new M55 gaming mouse has an astoundingly low price

Corsair has just unveiled a new budget gaming mouse that comes in both wired and wireless forms and offers a potentially ideal combination of features for PC gamers on the move. The Corsair M55 and M55 Wireless can’t claim to be the most exciting-looking mice ever, but with the wireless option’s battery lasting up to 400 hours on Bluetooth, it could be a tempting option for those on the go.

These new Corsair mice aren’t looking to break any great performance records, but they still pack in capable sensors and switches that should prove more than capable when needed. They might not sit among the best gaming mouse options when it comes to performance, but their prices look great for the specs on offer.

Both mice – which take over from the previous M55 lineup – share the same design, shape, and button layout. Measuring just 118mm long, 38mm tall, and 62mm wide, these are compact mice. Their shape also tapers sharply towards the back, making for a design that’s going to be more suited towards fingertip grip gamers than those seeking a larger, more ergonomic mouse for palm gripping.

This shape is complemented by a reasonably light 55g weight for the wired M55 model, while the M55 Wireless weighs 59g without a battery but rises to 85g when an AA battery is fitted. You will be able to save a few extra grams by using an AA to AAA battery converter, but will also lose a little battery life with this option.

For buttons, you get your standard left, right, middle (scroll wheel click), and two side thumb buttons, along with an extra button on the top for changing the DPI level of the mouse. All the buttons can also be reassigned to whatever functions you like via Corsair’s software.

Under the hood of both mice is a 24,000 DPI optical sensor with decent tracking speed ratings of 300 inches per second and 35G acceleration – that’s not top tier, but still very capable. You also get up to a 1,000Hz polling rate.

With a price of just $29.99 for the M55 and $49.99 for the M55 Wireless, these are also exceptionally cheap mice, even if they don’t possess cutting-edge specs.

If you like the idea of a long-lasting wireless mouse that uses an AA battery but want top-tier specs, check out the Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed, which includes up to 8,000Hz polling.