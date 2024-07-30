Corsair’s new mouse pad promises improved accuracy, resists spills

Corsair has just, ahem, unrolled a new range of fabric mouse pads that the company says is designed for playing first-person shooters. The new Corsair MM500 v2 mats are available in two sizes, and sport a surface made from high-density woven cloth, which Corsair claims will improve your accuracy with its “advanced tracking consistency.”

If you’ve bought the best gaming mouse for your needs, then a quality mouse pad is essential if you want to ensure smooth tracking in games. Ideally, you want a smooth surface over which your mouse’s feet can glide, with a grippy base to stop it slipping on your desk, and Corsair promises to deliver on both these fronts with its new MM500 v2 mats.

The new mats are 3mm thick and have a rubber base that Corsair says “stays sturdy and secure during your most heated matches,” while, the surface itself is made from hybrid woven cloth. Corsair describes the surface material as “precision-enabling,” saying that the pads “offer advanced tracking consistency across a full 360-degree range of direction.”

While this might all sound like a bit of a stretch, there’s a lot to be said for having a large surface that your mouse can smoothly track in all directions when you’re gaming, and we’re keen to try it out for ourselves, and see if it makes any difference compared to other fabric mouse pads. Corsair is clearly proud of its work here. “When you need to flick the mouse or quickly lock onto an enemy, MM500 v2 helps you deploy hyper-fast, accurate actions,” says the company.

Meanwhile, the spill-proof surface means there won’t be a disaster if you spill your coffee on your mousemat, as the surface will repel the liquid rather than absorb it. Take it from me, whose orange Asus mousemat has several big tea stains on it, that this is a definite plus point in the MM500 v2’s favor. There are also stitched edges around the perimeter to stop the fabric from fraying at the edges.

Two sizes of the MM500 v2 are available, and neither of them are small, or even medium-sized for that matter. The Large MM500 v2 measures 450 x 400mm (17.7 x 15.7-inch) and has a price of $29.99, while the $39.99 Extended MM500 v2 has an enormous, wide area of 900 x 300mm (35.4 x 11.8-inch), meaning you can put your keyboard on the mat and still have plenty of room to swing your mouse.

If you’re thinking of buying a new pad for your rodent, check out our guide to hard vs soft mouse pads, and take a look at our guide to the best wireless gaming mouse as well, where we take you through all our favorite options at a range of prices.