Corsair just dropped its most affordable AIO CPU cooler in years

Corsair has just unveiled two new ranges of AIO CPU cooler in the shape of the Nautilus RS and iCUE Link Titan RX. The latter is a premium option that certainly looks swish, but it’s the Nautilus RS that has us intrigued, as it’s one of the company’s most affordable AIO launches in a long while.

While the Corsair iCUE Link Titan RX starts at $199.99 for a 240mm version, the Nautilus RS starts at just $99.99. That primes it to potentially be among the best AIO cooler options around if it can deliver decent cooling performance.

As you’d expect, for this entry-level price, the Nautilus RS is quite basic, but you still get ARGB fans, and lighting on the top of the waterblock tooon the Nautilus RS ARGB version. There’s also a non-RGB Nautilus RS version, which is even cheaper. Corsair hasn’t revealed US pricing yet, but UK retailer Scan lists it at £89.99 – £10 cheaper than the ARGB version, and we expect US pricing to be similar.

The new cooler is compatible with new the new LGA1851 socket for Intel Arrow Lake, as well as LGA1700, plus both AMD AM5 and AM4. It also comes with two 120mm fans with PWM support and up to a 2,100 RPM spin speed. There are 240mm and 360mm versions of this cooler, but not a single-fan 120mm version.

As for the iCUE Link Titan RX, this cooler employs Corsair’s cable-minimizing iCUE Link tech where the fans clip together, passing power and data to each other. Not that you’ll have to worry about installation, as the fans come pre-installed anyway.

It also includes a 2.1-inch IPS LCD with a 480 x 480 resolution and a very bright 600cd/m² backlight. It can even trot along at 30Hz and supports 16.7 million colors. The Titan RX also includes a new FlowDrive cooling engine, with a three-phase motor for improved power efficiency, quieter operation, and higher flow rate.

You can buy some variants of the new coolers now on Corsair’s website and from retailers, though not all options are yet available.

