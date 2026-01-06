Corsair just made a gaming mouse out of ultra light and strong carbon fiber, but it's 20g heavier than before

The Corsair Sabre V2 Pro Ultralight Wireless is one of my favorite gaming mice, combining a brilliant shape with an incredibly light weight of just 36g. Now the company's back with a new addition to the Sabre lineup, and instead of boring old plastic, this one's made from carbon fiber, which is legendarily light and strong. Which is, of course, why the Corsair Sabre v2 Pro Wireless CF weighs 55g. Huh?

With the Sabre V2 Pro Ultralight destined to be on our best gaming mouse guide - I'm still finishing off my review - this new addition seems like a strange one, but at 55g, it's still a light mouse and Corsair points out the mouse will benefit from "enhanced strength and rigidity." What's more, real carbon fiber does just look undeniably cool, especially when matched with the clean, simple lines of this mouse.

In terms of specs, Corsair Sabre v2 Pro Wireless CF features a Corsair Marksman S sensor with 33,000DPI tracking, 750IPS maximum tracking speed, and 50G of acceleration. Those numbers aren't actually all that high for a cutting-edge, modern gaming mouse, but rest assured, they'll be ample for any gaming situation.

Also included is 8,000Hz polling over both wired and wireless, with this mouse using Corsair's 2.4GHz Slipstream Wireless tech. You can also connect via Bluetooth, and there's a USB-C port on the front for charging or playing with a wire.

The mouse also boasts up to 120 hours of battery life while gaming wirelessly, though Corsair doesn't specificy whether this is using Bluetooth or at what polling rate - high polling rates generally drop battery life significantly.

Included with the mouse are grip tape and alternate mouse skates, so you can somewhat customize this mouse to your taste. In terms of overall shape and features, it's a symmetrical shape mouse with just five main buttons, so there's not much customization to be had for how to use the mouse, even though you can reprogram all the buttons as you prefer.

Launching alongside the Corsair Sabre v2 Pro Wireless CF is a new mouse pad and the Sabre v2 Pro Wireless MG, which effectively takes the same idea as the CF model, but instead of using light and strong carbon fiber, it uses light and strong magnesium alloy. This adds an extra 1g to its weight, and Corsair has had to use a perforated case design to allow for uninterrupted wireless transmission.

Otherwise, it's the same mouse but with the "premium aesthetics of a metal mouse" as opposed to the premium aesthetics of a carbon fiber mouse.

As for the mouse mat, the Corsair MM Pro Control is a premium "esports-tuned" mouse pad that has a polyurethane base "for stopping power" and a sloped, stitched edge for a smooth edge transition. Seemingly taking after the SteelSeries QcK Performance lineup by offering a slower, more controlled surface feel, the new 4mm pad is available in black or light gray.

All three products should be available immediately, with the Corsair Sabre v2 Pro Wireless CF priced at $199.99 and Corsair Sabre v2 Pro Wireless MG price set at $149.99 - compared to $89.99 for the Standard Corsair Sabre v2 Pro Ultralight Wireless. We're still awaiting pricing on the mouse pad.