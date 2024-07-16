Corsair’s new gaming chair looks like a luxury sofa, and we love it

Corsair has just unveiled the TC500 LUXE gaming chair, which it claims offers an “unparalleled level of luxury and comfort.” The Corsair TC500 LUXE comes in a range of quilted faux leather finishes in classy colors, and it’s the first Corsair gaming chair to include adjustable lumbar support.

While it’s far too early to say if this combination will result in Corsair‘s latest finding a spot on our best gaming chair guide, it certainly seems like a step in the right direction compared to some of its previous more aggressively racing-styled chairs.

Available in Frost (cream), Shadow (black), and Sherwood (forest green) colors, the new chair’s standout feature is its quilted cushioning. The base of the seat and back of the chair have a stitched quilted pattern that harks back to the classic look of many a handbag, sports jacket, or luxury sofa.

Notably, the stitching isn’t actually pulling the leather taut to create the signature diamond-shaped bumps, but instead the padding underneath is clearly just pre-cut into the diamond shapes, so we’ll have to wait and see how this actually feels in practice. What we can tell from pictures alone, though, is that it’s a much classier-looking chair than many alternatives, with no brightly-colored piping or eye-catching logos, and of course it comes in that selection of muted color options.

Aiming to help improve the comfort of the chair, Corsair has widened its base so there’s more room for gamers to sit cross-legged and generally use the chair as they like. This is in stark contrast to its narrow seats with hard, high sides, such as on the Corsair T3 Rush. The back of this chair is also much flatter, without the more rounded, bucket-seat ergonomics of some earlier gaming chairs.

This is also the first Corsair gaming chair to include adjustable lumbar support, with the chair not shipping with a lumbar cushion but instead including a curved plate in the back of the seat. This plate can be moved up and down and forced more or less into your back, to match the curve of your lower spine. This feature is adjusted via two knobs on either side of the seat’s back.

Meanwhile, for neck comfort, there’s a removable cushion. Corsair shows it as not having straps to attach it to the chair, but the company doesn’t otherwise explain how it attaches. It’s possible it uses magnets, or that Corsair has just been sneaky and hidden the straps – we’re awaiting word from Corsair on this part of the chair.

The base of the chair also includes a class 4 gas lift, which means it can support a total weight of 250kg, but Corsair again doesn’t specify the weight of the chair and the resultant sitter weight that it supports. The range of movement is 10cm, though, while the chair’s recline can tilt up to 160 degrees.

The Corsair TC500 LUXE is available now direct from Corsair’s website now for $499.99.

While we wait to test the TC 500 LUXE and see just how comfortable it is, you can read our ThunderX3 Core review and Razer Iskur V2 review to see our thoughts on the two most comfortable gaming chairs we’ve yet tested.

