Corsair Vengeance DDR5 gaming RAM is now available with RGB

Sticks of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 gaming RAM have been on the market for a while now, but they’ve lacked one feature that a good chunk of gaming PC builders can’t seem to get enough of. You guessed it, RGB lighting.

Available from the company’s web store from today, the new Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 gaming RAM packs a pretty and performant punch. Available in black or white colour options, these sticks feature ten-zone addressable lighting that can be controlled via Corsair iCue software. They’re able to sync up with other compatible components in your system, or you can have them rock their own style if you’d prefer.

Enough about looks, though, how do sticks of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 gaming RAM perform? Well, they can reach speeds of up to 6,400 MT/s in a 32GB(2x16GB) configuration but we can expect a 64GB(2x32GB) kit to arrive in the near future that’ll run even faster at 6,600MT/s. However, you’ll only be able to use them with 12th Gen Intel Core processors for now until AMD pushes out its best gaming CPUs from its upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 series of processors.

Prices for Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 gaming RAM start at $224.99 USD / £224.99 GBP, regardless of which colour scheme you opt for.