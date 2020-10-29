Give your PC a splash of RGB with up to 25% off 32GB Corsair Vengeance Pro RAM

Can you remember the days when 8GB of RAM was enough to meet those recommended requirements, if not a little overkill? Us neither, as the specifications needed just to play each new game forever climbs higher. But nowadays, new sticks aren’t just about increasing your memory, they’re also for making your gaming PC look damn good to boot.

Many of you are likely considering making the leap to 16GB of memory to make sure you’re ready for the Cyberpunk 2077 release date, but facing facts, by the time the game breaks free of its many delays, 32GB will be the new standard. All right, maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but ‘future-proofing’ your system certainly couldn’t hurt, especially during a sale.

Corsair is a company known for its Vengeance series of memory, and right now you can get 32GB of its RGB-clad DDR4 RAM for a fraction of the price. Over on Amazon US, you can save 25% ($57) on four 8GB sticks at 3600MHz, costing you just $167.99. Amazon UK has trimmed back two 16GB sticks by 11% (£15), netting you 3200MHz speeds for £125.

Those who put emphasis on aesthetic should appreciate the Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro’s addressable RGB lighting, as each LED can be customised using Corsair’s iCUE app or through various third-party motherboard controllers – meaning you can use it just fine with Asus’s Aura, MSI’s Mystic Light, and others.

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (4x8GB) 3600MHz DDR4 RAM $225.00 $167.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

At the very least, 32GB should see that you’re safe from another upgrade for a good long while, whether you’re wanting to play the latest and greatest or simply see how many Chrome tabs your system can handle.