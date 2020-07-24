This high-end 64GB RGB Corsair memory kit is over 20% off in the US

‘64GB? What could you possibly need so much RAM for?’ A very good question! Certainly not just for gaming. If you’re only looking for something to play Death Stranding on the highest settings, 64GB of RAM is probably overkill. But if you’re into your video editing, hosting game servers, 3D rendering, using a CAD, or any other memory-intensive application, this Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 64GB RAM kit, now 21% off on Amazon’s US site, might be for you.

It should retail for $405, but it’s now $87 off at $318, making it a great investment for those of you that use memory-intensive applications, either for work or as a hobby. If you’ve been itching to host some of your own game servers but don’t want to invest in a dedicated server PC, boosting your own rig to have server-grade memory capacity would certainly be one way to do so.

64GB of RAM is enough to ensure you don’t have to worry about memory bottlenecking your performance in memory-intensive apps, and, of course, it’s so much that you never have to worry about not having enough RAM for gaming for a very, very long time. Throw in some sparkly RGB lighting and you’ve got yourself a top-of-the-line, ‘I’m not going to have to think about upgrading my RAM for probably the next millenia’ memory kit.

The two 32GB, dual-channel DDR4 sticks are rated up to 3,600MHz with a CAS latency of 18ns, which is about as snappy as you can get and should feed any memory-hungry CPU you might pair it with – providing you can get the sticks up to their rated speed, mind you.

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 64GB DDR4 RAM $405.00 $317.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Games are becoming more memory-dependent, these days, with many now pushing close to 16GB memory use, meaning 32GB should become the new high-end norm for gaming before too long. So 64GB DDR4 RAM at 3,600MHz should have you covered in that regard, with plenty of gigabytes left over to host a game server and manage all those Chrome tabs you’ve left open again.