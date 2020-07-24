Back to Top

This high-end 64GB RGB Corsair memory kit is over 20% off in the US

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 64GB RAM

‘64GB? What could you possibly need so much RAM for?’ A very good question! Certainly not just for gaming. If you’re only looking for something to play Death Stranding on the highest settings, 64GB of RAM is probably overkill. But if you’re into your video editing, hosting game servers, 3D rendering, using a CAD, or any other memory-intensive application, this Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 64GB RAM kit, now 21% off on Amazon’s US site, might be for you.

It should retail for $405, but it’s now $87 off at $318, making it a great investment for those of you that use memory-intensive applications, either for work or as a hobby. If you’ve been itching to host some of your own game servers but don’t want to invest in a dedicated server PC, boosting your own rig to have server-grade memory capacity would certainly be one way to do so.

64GB of RAM is enough to ensure you don’t have to worry about memory bottlenecking your performance in memory-intensive apps, and, of course, it’s so much that you never have to worry about not having enough RAM for gaming for a very, very long time. Throw in some sparkly RGB lighting and you’ve got yourself a top-of-the-line, ‘I’m not going to have to think about upgrading my RAM for probably the next millenia’ memory kit.

The two 32GB, dual-channel DDR4 sticks are rated up to 3,600MHz with a CAS latency of 18ns, which is about as snappy as you can get and should feed any memory-hungry CPU you might pair it with – providing you can get the sticks up to their rated speed, mind you.

Buy now
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 64GB DDR4 RAM
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$405.00
$317.99
View
View

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Games are becoming more memory-dependent, these days, with many now pushing close to 16GB memory use, meaning 32GB should become the new high-end norm for gaming before too long. So 64GB DDR4 RAM at 3,600MHz should have you covered in that regard, with plenty of gigabytes left over to host a game server and manage all those Chrome tabs you’ve left open again.

Jacob Fox

Hardware writer

Published:

We're still not sure whether Jacob's into PC hardware because he finds it interesting, or whether he just likes shiny things that make whirring sounds. Either way, he seems to enjoy it.

Read More
Corsair HS70 headset review
Corsair K70 RGB Mk2 review
Best gaming keyboard

Promoted

Best free PC games

Best free PC games
The best RPGs on PC

The best RPGs on PC
Android games on PC: the best games to play on BlueStacks

Android games on PC: the best games to play on BlueStacks
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation