Corsair Xeneon gaming monitor range now includes 240Hz and 4K models

Corsair is adding two new displays to its Xeneon gaming monitor line with the launch of the 32QHD240 and 32UHD144, providing 1440p 240Hz and 4K 144Hz options

The new Corsair Xeneon gaming monitor sits atop a gaming desk, surrounded by Corsair and Elgato peripherals



Corsair entered the race for the title of the best gaming monitor last year with the Xeneon 32QHD165, but now the company is expanding its roster of competitors with two new displays. These new models boast some key improvements over their predecessor, including resolution, refresh rate, and HDR performance.

The Corsair Xeneon 32QHD240 retains much of its precursor’s makeup, such as its 32-inch form factor, fast IPS panel, 1ms response time, and 1440p resolution. However, it boasts a much faster refresh rate of 240Hz and a higher Vesa DisplayHDR 600 certification, which will both contribute greatly in making your favourite games look and feel great.

Meanwhile, the Corsair 32UHD144 should be as equally capable in displaying HDR content, but at a much sharper 4K resolution, albeit at 144Hz. This model is greatly suited for both your gaming PC and games console as both monitors also now feature HDMI 2.1 ports too.

You can grab both the 32QHD240 and 32UHD144 from today from the Corsair web store or from authorised retailers, starting at $699.99 / £699.99 and $999.99 / £899.99 respectively.

