Corsair’s new Xeneon OLED monitor has a super weird feature

The Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 OLED looks to be a good, well-priced gaming monitor for under $1,000 but its proximity sensor has us confused.

A Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 gaming monitor

Published:

CorsairPC games hardware

The Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 OLED has finally arrived, joining the flurry of gaming monitors packing the self-illuminating display technology. While this panel packs all the bells and whistles you’d expect, it also comes with a feature that I can’t quite wrap my head around.

Given it specs, the Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 OLED is easily one of the most compelling options to enter the best gaming monitor race this year. It uses the same panel you’ll find in the likes of the coveted Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM, and appears to match its peak brightness levels for the same $999.99 / £1,049.99 price point.

Here are the Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 OLED specs:

Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 OLED specs
Resolution 2560 x 1440
Refresh Rate 240Hz
Panel Type OLED
Inputs HDMI 2.1 (x2) / DisplayPort 1.4 (x1) / Type-C DP Alt-Mode
Price $999.99 / £1,049.99

We will be getting our hands-on with a review sample in the near future, but my attention can’t help but be drawn back to one of its strangest features: an OSD proximity sensor.

YouTube Thumbnail

Forgive me, but it just seems so daft. Corsair describes the proximity sensor as “making it easier than ever to interact with your monitor”, and I’ll certainly be putting this to the test when I can. In my Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 review, I applauded the company’s approach to improving access to monitor controls via iCue and I hope the same functionality returns here. I did not see the gap for wavey controls.

The Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 OLED is available now from the Corsair store for $999.99 / £1,049.99.

Samuel Willetts spends his time poring over the latest developments from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. Failing that, you'll find him tinkering with his Steam Deck. He's previously written for PC Gamer, T3, and TopTenReviews.

