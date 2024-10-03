A new Counter-Strike 2 patch has been released, but it’s extremely limited in actual gameplay changes, with an Armory cosmetics system being the main addition. The Armory is a way to earn credits to spend on exclusive cosmetics, including the new weapon charms. While the weapon charms look great, the system of adding them to your guns isn’t as simple as you’d think.

To unlock the new Armory cosmetics, you need to buy Armory passes and play to earn credits. You can stack up to five passes at once to earn even more credits and unlock even more rewards.

While The Armory is interesting, it’s a little disappointing that the latest Counter-Strike 2 update doesn’t include many gameplay updates, leaving one of the best FPS games without some changes a lot of fans were hoping for.

The new weapon charms are the most exciting aspect of The Armory and are unlocked using credits like anything else. However, you need to make sure you’re happy with how one looks on your gun before you equip it. While redeeming a charm from the Armory gives you three Charm Detachments, you’ll need to pay for any additional ones you want. That means you’ll want to avoid regularly swapping charms in and out.

You can see the full patch notes on Steam, but there’s very little of note beyond the new cosmetics system. In fact, there’s only one change that comes under ‘Gameplay’ which ensures “Flashbangs and HE grenades no longer prematurely detonate when they exceed their ‘stuck bounce’ limit.”

Players also report that the update has seen a new bug crop up in-game. The word ‘error’ is now glitching around players as big blocks in some instances. It looks ridiculous, as seen in the image above.

If you want to play Counter-Strike 2 like a pro, we have a list of the best CS2 crosshair codes, as well as all CS2 console commands and cheats.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.