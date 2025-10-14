Counter-Strike 2's general sidedness flip-flops as its active map pool shifts, and balance patches either unlock new ways to approach the FPS game, or remove overperforming elements. Right now, it's certainly more CT-favored than it was earlier in the year; the removal of T-sided problem child Anubis in return for Overpass played no small part in that. Of course, that doesn't just mean you should roll over when T-side, and the latest CS2 patch on the beta depot is offering a potentially significant helping hand. At least, if you haven't got unc reactions like me.

I've always maintained that Counter-Strike 2 is at its best when the game is CT-favored. Defender util and weaponry is more expensive than that on the attacking side of things. When CS2 is T-favored, this leads to fewer retakes, more saving, and an increase in force buys to try and get something, anything, back on the board. It's miserable to play and even tougher to watch. When the game is CT-favored, T-side still retains much of its buying power, provided it can get the bomb down. This makes for closer matches and far more cerebral mid-rounding.

As part of the latest CS2 beta depot build, 1.41.1.3-rc1, Valve has implemented the following change: "Defusing C4 will now lower the viewmodel weapon, prevent scoping, and delay firing the weapon by 150ms after exiting the defuse."

Now, 150ms doesn't sound like a lot, but at higher levels of play it can provide T-sided players or those with quicker reactions a big advantage in a 1v1 defuse situation. Now, the defuser can't simply hold an angle, before instantly coming off the bomb and one-tapping their assailant the moment they swing. In theory, this means the CT player needs to be more strategic in their decision making when opting to tap the bomb or stick (as we all know, though, pros don't fake). A T-sided player can instantly swing off of the sound cue, knowing they have a split-second window of safety.

While I don't see this being significant enough to make a huge difference to the current status quo, it's a situationally solid change. Defusing with an AWP is now practically impossible, not that many were doing that in the first place. These scenarios should naturally be T-favored, and the introduction of the delay only reinforces that fact. Valve my tweak things before it hits the main game, but either way, it'll be a small but noticeable difference for those that grind CS2 a lot.

There isn't much more of note within the build. The only other major thing worth highlighting is the fact that Valve has reworked bullet penetration simulation to reduce the amount of CPU overhead that's gobbled up by the game. Hopefully, this results in fewer dropped frames during gunfights, which is literally the worst possible time to start experiencing performance drops.

