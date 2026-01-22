Sizable VAC ban wave hits supposedly innocent CS2 players, including one of the creators behind a newly added map

Following the rollout of a new Counter-Strike 2 update and the start of Premier Season 4, dozens of reports of unjustified VAC bans have been flying in from players. X and Reddit are awash with screenshots and clips of people being banned by Valve's anti-cheat in the hours following the update's rollout, with the majority claiming to be legitimate players that have never cheated - emphasis, as always, on 'claiming.' Among those being banned is one of the designers for the Alpine map that was just officially brought into CS2 in the new update. Something has clearly changed with VAC's detection systems - the question now is whether it's intentional or not.

The results of these false punishments are particularly worrisome for Counter-Strike 2 players, as VAC bans are permanent and are nigh on impossible to get removed. If Valve finds out that VAC bans have been issued in error, it does have the power to reverse them, and it did just that last month. In a set of patch notes for a tiny CS2 update that went live on December 8, 2025, Valve said it "fixed a case that caused a small number of users to receive an erroneous VAC ban. The bans will be removed."

However, the scale of this new ban wave seems much more notable and widespread. Of course, hundreds of thousands of players are carrying on and playing the beloved FPS game like nothing happened, but it is unusual to see such a flurry of reports for (supposedly) wrongful VAC bans at once.

"Got a VAC ban in CS2 after the new update. 1,500 hours playing legit down the drain," says one X user, providing screenshot evidence of their Steam account. Another player reports the same, claiming they had "2,558 hours played legit, no third-party software."

As I mentioned at the beginning, one of the most unusual victims of this ban wave is Timur Aisin, who is part of the team that created the map Alpine. This was just added to CS2 in the new update as one of three community maps that are now playable in Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch modes.

"I literally got VAC banned on my own map lmao," Aisin says in an X post, which also features a clip showing their account, 'g3om,' getting banned mid-match.

I literally got VAC banned on my own map lmao pic.twitter.com/udOuV8cmd2 - Timur Aisin (@g3ometryArt) January 22, 2026

While I'd love to believe that every single banned player protesting online is 100% clean, I can't jump to that conclusion and say that this is definitely an error with the Valve's anti-cheat. However, that possibility is still likely. At the time of writing, there's been no official acknowledgement of the ban wave or admission that any or all of the bans were a mistake (I've contacted Valve for comment, and I'll update this story if I hear back). However, if this was caused by a bug, expect to see reversals in a future patch, just like we saw in December.

If it wasn't an error, then that means Valve has rolled out some kind of improvement or tweak for VAC alongside this CS2 update that has enhanced its detection, catching out a swathe of cheaters that previously flew under the radar.

Right now though, deserving or not, there's a contingent of very unhappy, seasoned CS2 players that won't be able to queue up for multiplayer modes, compete in the new Premier season, or trade items.