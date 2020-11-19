CSGO’s Blast Premier series will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Blast Premier Series’ autumn tournament is going to become the next in a series of major esports events to be shown on the BBC, the UK public service broadcaster. Following coverage in the past of elite League of Legends and Rocket League events, the corporation has now announced its streaming service BBC iPlayer will be showing the CSGO Fall Showdown.

The iPlayer broadcast will kick off with the FPS game’s Blast Premier Fall Showdown launch, which starts next week on November 24, running through November 29, and features elite CS:GO teams from across Europe and the USA. Following this stage, the platform will show the Premier Fall finals on December 8-13, later concluding with the Premier Global finals, which are scheduled for early next year, running January 19-24.

The CS:GO Blast Premier Global finals in January will see the multiplayer game’s greatest esports teams battle it out for the world title, trophy, and an eye-watering prize pool of $1 million. Phwoar.

As the BBC highlights in a press release, the UK’s team Endpoint will be competing in the event following an invite, given it recently became the first British team to make its way into CS:GO’s top 30 teams in the world.

If you’re keen to catch the events on the dates above, you can head to BBC iPlayer when they go live at the times listed on the tournament’s schedule here (or you’ll still be able to catch them on Twitch and YouTube if you prefer). In the meantime, be sure to take a look at our CS:GO tips guide if you’re on the lookout for some handy pointers.