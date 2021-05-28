Chunky CS:GO patch brings Ancient, Grind, Mocha, Cache map changes

A new, pretty chonky patch for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has just dropped, which ushers in a range of changes for four of the FPS game’s maps. It’s all about bomb defusal map changes this update, with Ancient, Grind, Cache, and Mocha getting a bunch of tweaks, plus there are a few general gameplay adjustments in the mix, too.

Starting with Operation Broken Fang’s Ancient map, it sounds like Valve has given its visuals a pretty good going-over. The studio’s done an “art revision” on bombsite B and the area around it, and also increased base textures’ contrast at the site for “better player needs”. Plywood throughout the entire map has been recoloured to create a better contrast, and the spawn point placement for both teams has been “tweaked”, Valve says, among other changes.

Meanwhile, Grind has seen more gameplay-focussed adjustments, with its lurk positions in mid getting reduced for “more fluid rotations”, and the cover on A short has been lowered to enable boosting over smokes (though some other “unintended” boost spots have been got rid of). Cache has got some performance optimisations and other visual and sound changes (the sky is brighter and the birds quieter now), while Mocha has got some extra bombsite markers, bug fixes, and clipping and navigation mesh improvements.

Here’s the full rundown of the latest CS:GO patch notes (via Valve):

Miscellaneous

Added option ‘2’ to sv_damage_print_enable, which, when set, will only print damage output after round has ended.

Coach positions are now saved in round backup files.

In Deathmatch, fixed the ability to extend invulnerability by repeatedly issuing the ‘open_buymenu’ command.

In Retakes, armour value now remains fixed during card selection.

VSCRIPT

Fixed bounding box issue for rotated entities.

Maps

Ancient Art-revision on bombsite B and surrounding area Higher contrast base textures at B for better player reads Fixed random missing micro-polygons in bomb B totem/sculpture Recoloured plywood throughout the map for better contrast Straightened out broken-wall passage to bombsite B Tweaked spawnpoint placement for both teams

Grind Reduced lurk positions in mid for more fluid rotations. Lowered cover on A Short to allow boosting over smokes. Removed unintended boost locations. Fixed multiple bomb stuck spots. Minor quality of life and art updates.

Mocha Clipping improvements. Navigation mesh improvements. Added additional bombsite markers. Bug fixes: deathmatch game mode spawns, CT spawn soundscape, minor lighting errors.

Cache Performance optimizations. (Thanks leplubodeslapin!) Reduced bird sounds volume. Reduced contrast on some textures. Brightened sky slightly. Fixed minor issues. (Thanks imik!) Restored vivid color to select textures and models. Restored select details even on lowest graphical settings.



