This impressive CS:GO fan map brings a Half-Life-like spin to classic Wingman

A new and impressive-looking Counter-Strike: Global Offensive fan-made map has popped up on the FPS game’s Steam Workshop, which takes its classic bomb defusal Wingman game mode and transports it to a futuristic research facility. Set in a research base called Orion, the map looks pretty darn great, and like it would perhaps appeal to fans of another genre giant: Half-Life.

Creators KlixX (environment art), Slimek (level design and material creation), and Squidski (3D art and level design help) have posted a new CS:GO map set in the Orion base – the same location as their popular Hostage Wingman map, shared last year – which this time lets you play the classic Wingman mode in the facility. While the maps appear to differ slightly from each other in layout, the description for the latest says it’s “set in a remote top secret research facility”, and sees the Phoenix faction “trying to sabotage the scientists’ work on space exploration”, with counter-terrorist agents being sent in to stop them.

From the screenshots shared, the map – like its predecessor – looks really impressive. We can see various futuristic-looking hangars, corridors, and other hubs across the space base that look like they’d play host to some intense, close-quarters combat, with each zone seemingly colour-coded to let you know which part of the facility you’re in.

While the maps are of course very distinctive in their own right, with their own style and design as part of the creators’ vision for the Orion research facility, I reckon they also evoke a feeling somewhat reminiscent of Half-Life’s research bases, and so might appeal to fans of Valve’s classic shooter, too. Here’s a little flavour of the latest, bomb defusal Wingman map (via KlixX, Slimek, and Squidski on Steam Workshop):

The original Hostage Wingman map proved popular, with fans awarding it a bunch of Steam Points and leaving it some enthusiastic comments. If you’re keen to give the new CS:GO Orion classic Wingman map a go, head to Steam Workshop here (or you can find the Hostage Wingman version here).

Top image credit: KlixX, Slimek, and Squidski / Steam Workshop