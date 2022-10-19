Crash Bandicoot 4 system requirements – play using an old GPU

Crash Bandicoot 4 system requirements aren’t punishing, but you’ll want to check your gaming PC specs before diving into the explosive platformer. While the marsupial mascot’s latest outing features sprawling maps and striking visuals, recommended specs for the romp include an Nvidia GeForce GPU from ten years ago.

According to Crash Bandicoot 4 system requirements, the game will run on a rig equipped with an Nvidia GTX 660 – a GPU that first rolled up in 2012. If you’d prefer to boost fps and ramp up your resolution, Activision recommends upgrading to a GTX 970 or an AMD R9 390. In other words, you won’t need the best graphics card to spin, slide, and smash like it’s 1996, and the RTX 4090 won’t save you from infuriating game over screens.

GPU shenanigans aside, the rest of Activision’s Crash 4 system requirements are relatively tame. However, unlike other entries on our best platform games list, the modern-day sequel is seemingly ravenous for gaming RAM. To get up and running, you’ll need at least 8GB installed, and you’ll need 16GB to match the developer’s recommendations.

To satiate the game’s storage demands and make room for the Crash 4 Steam download, you’ll need to free up 30GB of space. You won’t need to upgrade your drive to the best SSD for gaming to meet Activision’s system requirements this time around, but doing so could help speed up load times.

Is Crash 4 Steam Deck Verified?

Valve hasn’t confirmed Crash 4 Steam Deck compatibility yet, but it seemingly plays nice with the portable powerhouse. Naturally, the platformer could earn its Verified stripes at some point in the future, but the company’s strict requirements take more than performance and stability into consideration.

Take the Crash Bandicoot 4 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Crash Bandicoot 4?