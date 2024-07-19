Underloved Payday 3 rival Crime Boss keeps giving DLC away for free

Crime Boss: Rockay City has taken a long, difficult road from its launch through to the present. While the celebrity studded co-op crime game, which draws on Payday 3 and Grand Theft Auto 5 for inspiration, was poorly reviewed when it originally came out, its creator has worked hard to improve and add onto it as time has gone on. The result has been positive enough that Crime Boss has gone on to garner warmer user reviews on Steam and found and established a healthy community of players. Now, in another move likely to boost Crime Boss’ reputation even further, its DLC will remain free to keep for, as a press release notes, “the foreseeable future.”

Crime Boss: Rockay City came to Steam recently with its DLC bundled into a purchase of the base game. While the original plan was to only offer this DLC for free during the crime game‘s Steam launch window, creator Ingame Studios and publisher 505 Games have decided to keep the giveaway going longer.

This means that players can see the improvements that have come to Crime Boss since its original launch, including the new bank heist added in its recent Update 10, and pick up a ton of free DLC along with it. The DLC includes four weapons in the Tactical Weapon Pack, six weapons in the Heavy Hitters Pack, and the Dragon’s Gold Cup and Cagnali’s Order expansions, which add in new storylines, missions, and enemies.

You can grab a copy of Crime Boss: Rockay City and its DLC on Steam right here.

