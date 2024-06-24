Once-hated Payday rival Crime Boss blows up on Steam with rave reviews

With Payday 2 holding strong and Payday 3 still struggling after a troubled launch, there’s certainly a gap in the market for a new heist game contender. Enter the once-maligned Crime Boss: Rockay City, which just launched on Steam after a year as an Epic Games Store PC exclusive. It’s already off to a great start on Valve’s storefront, netting rave user reviews and thousands of new players.

Crime Boss: Rockay City launched in 2023 to poor reviews due to its cumbersome gameplay and questionable writing. Since then, developer Ingame Studios has worked to improve and expand the action game experience through regular updates.

With its Steam launch, not only is the price slashed to $20 but early adopters even get a bunch of DLC for free. Yes, Crime Boss finally appears to be a solid crime game alternative to Payday 2, earning a 76% positive rating from 1,800 Steam user reviews and a peak of 6,674 concurrents. It’s still a ways off Payday 2’s 20-30k peak daily concurrents, but there’s no denying it’s an impressive comeback for a game with such a bumpy launch.

Crime Boss also boasts quite the cast. Classic action stars like Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, and Danny Glover are joined by Michael Rooker, Michael Madsen, Kim Basinger, and even Vanilla Ice. With a world clearly inspired by classic ‘90s movies, Crime Boss brings in the stars to back it up.

Crime Boss: Rockay City is available on Steam at a reduced price of $19.99 / £15.99, but there’s also a Steam sale knocking 20% off until Thursday July 11, so expect to pay $15.99 / £12.79 for now. Crime Boss is available right here.

If you’re looking for something similar, we’ve also rounded up all the best FPS games and co-op games you absolutely shouldn’t miss on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.