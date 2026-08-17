The latest Crimson Desert patch cuts down on animal cruelty, finally

The latest Crimson Desert patch cuts down on the amount of animal killing, fixes traders going on a wander, and a fair bit more.

Crimson Desert has progressed significantly since launch, to the point where some parts of the RPG are unrecognizable from even a few months ago, in a good way. We've had new mounts, pets, major changes to combat and inventory management, and now, finally, you can learn about certain animals without killing them.

Gaining knowledge is a huge part of Crimson Desert; nearly anything you come across can be studied and added to the mental database. To learn about animals in the wild, though, you had to kill them, which, frankly, was kind of a bummer. Not anymore, though, as the latest patch allows you to study wildlife without going on a rampage.

A non-violent option is, for me, often the most interesting, especially when it comes to wildlife. There are plenty of harmless beings wandering around the beautiful landscapes of Crimson Desert, and it always seemed a shame to have to kill them for the sake of knowledge - now I can admire and interact without causing any harm.

As well as this animal-friendly change, the latest patch sorts quests into a variety of knowledge sub-categories, making them easier to sift through, and makes sure all traders are at their stalls at all times. Always a pain when there's a 'back in five minutes' sign up when you desperately need some milk, right?

Here are some other large changes in the Crimson Desert 1.18.00 patch:

Changed the resource required for research from silvers to camp funds.

Changed the location of the item "Baker's Note" from the quest "Haverson's Request."

Improved the stable so that horse gear can now be equipped there.

Improved the knowledge system so that the knowledge of "Mysterious Invitation" can be obtained after completing "Read the memory beneath Delesyia Castle."

The full Crimson Desert patch notes can be found here - they're quite extensive, so if you've been experiencing any little issues, it's worth taking a gander to see if they've been solved. As with any game of this scope, irregularities can and often do appear with regularity, so it's good to see Pearl Abyss sticking to the task of ironing them out.