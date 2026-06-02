Crimson Desert DLC is on the way, as Pearl Abyss clues us in on the next few months of updates

'When will I get to start my next Crimson Desert run?' I often think to myself. I mean, I could jump back into Pywel now, re-fight a few bosses, grab a pet bird or two. However, I feel that there's always that next big update around the corner that I could have an even better time with. Well, if there's any time to bite the bullet and stop procrastinating, it'll be when the newly-announced DLC arrives. Details on that are thin right now, but, from now until September, Pearl Abyss has plenty in the chamber.

In a fresh update, the Crimson Desert dev says it is "hard at work on an upcoming DLC." Pearl Abyss promises it to be a "meaningful addition to your journey," giving away only the tiniest indication that it'll be somewhat substantive in size. I can imagine there'll be new areas to explore, and possibly even a story expansion to help expand the RPG's narrative, though all we can do for now is speculate. Pearl Abyss says it "will share more details in the future," so hopefully we'll learn of what's to come later in the year.

As for what we do know is coming to Crimson Desert's narrative, the studio notes it is "working to refine and improve the coherence of key scenes." Its story, or at the very least how it is delivered, is certainly its weakest element at this point, so I'm thrilled to see it isn't only the gameplay that Pearl Abyss is looking to strengthen.

Damiane and Oongka are in a far better state than they were at launch. Consecutive patches have expanded their kits, bringing them up to par with Kliff when it comes to combat and exploration. There's still some work to be done there, though, and Pearl Abyss is planning to improve their overall experience. "Various adjustments will be made so that all three playable characters can get a share of the spotlight," it states. "A new combat-focused content" that is set to test your prowess has been teased, so I'm sure that'll be the perfect opportunity to let the duo shine.

Re-blockading is a cracking little feature, added in Patch 1.05, that has enemy groups retake liberated strongholds. This not only makes Pywel feel a little more lived-in, but it also provides a way to rack up more XP, while testing out Crimson Desert's latest moveset additions as you reclaim what has been reclaimed.

At some point in the next few months, it'll be getting a new phase "to make the flow before and after a blockade more natural, along with ways to defend certain strongholds from the threat of invasion." Personally, I'm all in for the Crimson Desert equivalent of Bloons. As the cherry on top, rewards are also set to get better, making partaking in the activity even more worthwhile.

Combat-based content isn't the only thing getting some extra love. Though it doesn't give much away, Pearl Abyss says non-combat elements like farming and trading will be improved, "to address areas that players have found inconvenient." I'm always a fan of quality-of-live upgrades, so I'm keen to see how these materialize.

Finally, on the technical side of things, cross-save is finally on the way. There looks to be some sort of account linking feature as part of that implementation, but that's to be expected. So, if you've been hankering to get away from your PC and in front of your TV, just hold on a little longer. We have quite the exciting few months ahead, so maybe now I'll start planning that re-run.