Crimson Desert player tags along with a flying clay pot to the end of the world

It seems like inanimate objects like to do their own thing in Crimson Desert, as one user shares their experience of flying pottery.

A Reddit user on the Crimson Desert subreddit has shared their experience of spotting a rogue clay pot drifting up towards the sky, before deciding to hop on and find out just where the travel-happy piece of pottery was adventuring off to.

In the minute-long clip from Smooth-Oper4tor, they come to a standstill while playing as the open-world game's protagonist, Kliff, spotting something unusual ascending into the skies that clearly doesn't look like a bird or dragon. After using Axiom Force to find their way onto their gravity-defying friend, the remainder of the video shows the player slowly flying upwards, all thanks to the help of the little pot. You know, just business as usual in Crimson Desert's Pywel.

As the clip goes on - which covers multiple in-game day and night cycles and is sped up by 50 and then a whopping 100 times - Kliff and his travel-hungry clay pot breach the clouds and keep on climbing before, finally, seemingly coming to a stop. After some time, a pop-up in French, which translates to English as 'impossible to enter this region' appears alongside a timer. Ticking down close to zero, a red fog ominously begins to swirl and starts closing in until eventually, the screen goes dark.

When things open back up again, Kliff is standing safely on an Abyss Nexus as if nothing happened, ready to carry on with his adventure. So if you were ever wondering just what's up there in space, there's your answer: Nothing but a slow, albeit rather picturesque, fast travel trip.