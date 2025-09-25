With most of the big-name releases in 2025 now finally out, Crimson Desert sits atop my list of most-anticipated newcomers. Sure, GTA 6 is a big deal, and there's no doubt that The Witcher 4 will be one to watch, but I'm looking a little closer to now, and at something that could rival both of those heavy-hitters as one of the best open-world games I've played in some time. We've been consistently impressed by its spectacular combat systems across multiple previews, and I'm desperate to explore its gorgeous environments. Now, after moving its launch date back into 2026, developer Pearl Abyss confirms it's coming in March.

We've been waiting on a new Crimson Desert release date since Pearl Abyss pushed it out of 2025 to take some more time for extra polish. I'm happy to wait; we're already overloaded on big names right now, and ever since I played Crimson Desert back at Gamescom last year, I've been convinced of its potential to become one of the best RPGs we've seen in a while. I want to see that possibility realized. Taking a bit longer to make sure things feel 'right' is a move I'll always support, and now it looks like there's a new light at the end of the tunnel.

You can read my full Gamescom 2024 preview for a better sense at why I'm so excited, or Jamie's more recent hands-on for a similar level of anticipation. It's not without flaws, most notably its pleasingly intricate but oftentimes overly complicated control scheme. But the battles have a sense of heft and impact that lands somewhere between the weighty, reasonably realistic fantasy-medieval action of The Witcher, and the ostentatious bombast of a Dragon Ball Z fight where you're being sent flying halfway across an arena to slam into a wall.

While previews aren't really enough to get a grasp on story and characters, the cast of Crimson Desert are immediately likable, and the dialogue follows in kind. Its opening scene, where you battle bandits amid burning buildings, your companions spitting out fiery insults through bloodied teeth, warmed me to them very quickly. Combine that with one of the prettiest open worlds I've seen in a while, and it's easy to see why Crimson Desert is being positioned as one of the strongest rivals to CD Projekt Red's epics. Now, we know when we'll be able to play it.

Crimson Desert will now launch on Thursday March 19, 2026, priced at $69.99 / £59.99 for the standard edition and $79.99 / £67.49 for the deluxe edition. You can wishlist it on Steam now if you want to be notified when it arrives.

