Already atop my wishlist, Crimson Desert's world might not just have The Witcher 3 beat, but Red Dead Redemption 2 as well

I didn't think Crimson Desert could get me more excited than it already has, but developer Pearl Abyss has proven me a fool once again. I've been eager for the vast, open-world action RPG to finally arrive ever since I forced my way through the Saturday crowds at Gamescom 2024 to spend a second hour with its intense boss battles. But I hadn't anticipated just how deep its systems go. In the last part of its Crimson Desert features overview series, the team walks us through life in Pywel, showcasing everything from camp building to character customization, and what's on show rivals even the greats like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3, and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

I've already talked more than enough about my feelings on the weighty, bombastic combat that Crimson Desert offers. It takes some getting used to, but when it hits right, it does so with a thrill and satisfaction I've rarely ever felt. While I and many others had some concerns about its overly convoluted control scheme, Pearl Abyss claims it's taken this feedback on board and refined the system for the full release. That's all by the by for today's preview, however, because what we're looking at is the everyday life of protagonist Kliff and his companions - and they can get up to a lot.

For starters there's the Greymane camp, your faction's newfound base of operations following a vicious rout by the Black Bears in Crimson Desert's opening act. You're able to grow and expand this over time, blending together RDR 2 and The Sims to impressive effect. We're talking full-scale construction, house building, and furniture placement, meaning the home you build is yours from the ground up. As you begin to reunite with lost comrades, they'll return to settle and join the rebuilding process. From there, you can assign them to gather supplies, or even send them on missions to put pressure on enemy strongholds.

As someone who poured hours into hunting in Red Dead's campaign and online experience alike, ensuring the pot was always fresh with delicious food, the sheer amount of options in Crimson Desert has me salivating. While you can simply purchase various provisions as you need them, you're also able to set up a farm to grow crops and raise livestock. We even see Kliff hoisting a pig onto his shoulders to shift it to another plot. I'm actually a little scared how much I might get lost in all of this.

That level of detail extends to the towns, where you'll find all manner of shops offering goods and services. Watch for pickpockets, get into competitive fistfights in a mud pit, or partake in tests of skill and gambling games. You're free to cause a little trouble yourself, of course, but not without consequence; your actions can raise the ire of both the local residents and guards alike, and you could find yourself with a bounty on your head, or even facing jail time if you get caught.

Likewise, you're able to head out and do materials procurement yourself. Hunting, fishing, mining, and gathering flowers and insects are all on the table. Bring them back to cook the recipes you've learned, brew up alchemical potions, and craft your gear to ensure you're a force to be reckoned with in your next encounter.

Then we have the customization. While you don't build a custom character from scratch, the best-in-class toolset Pearl Abyss built for Black Desert Online isn't going to waste. You're able to freely overhaul the look and outfits of Kliff and his two leading companions, adjusting them down to the individual parts, materials, and colors, along with the likes of their hairstyles and tattoos. That fine-grain approach also extends to both the squad's horses and the spherical 'war robot' Kliff is able to obtain as a more high-tech solution to getting around Pywel, so your journey will truly feel like your own.

Crimson Desert launches Thursday March 19, priced at $69.99 / £54.99. You can pre-order or wishlist it now on Steam.

It's been a long time since I was this excited and terrified of a new release; its high-stakes, high-intensity action, combined with the ability to live a bit more of the slow life and tweak nearly every aspect of Kliff and his camp fellows, feels like a fearsome fusion of the best parts of Elden Ring and Red Dead 2. If Pearl Abyss has truly pulled it off, and delivers a story and characters to match, I might be waving goodbye to my free time for quite a while.