The Crimson Desert system requirements don't ask much of your graphics card, but download size is another matter

The Crimson Desert system requirements are surprisingly accessible for the most part, with CPU and GPU specs being quite modest. However, with 16GB of RAM as a minimum and over 130GB of SSD storage space required, the currently high prices for these parts might mean an expensive upgrade to get this game running for anyone whose gaming PC is lacking in these areas.

It's no surprise to see that you won't need the very best graphics card to at least run Crimson Desert, and it's still nice to see just how modest its entry-level GPU requirement is. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 is nearly ten years old and was only a mid-range card at the time of its launch, yet it will still allow you to play this huge, open-world adventure, even if it looks like a potato.

Here are the Crimson Desert system requirements for PC:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit GPU AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 VRAM Not stated Not stated CPU AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i5 8500 AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Intel Core i5 11600K RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 135GB 135GB Notes SSD required

Windows compatible sound card requiredDirectX 12 GPU required SSD required

Windows compatible sound card requiredDirectX 12 GPU required

The Crimson Desert minimum requirements call for a GTX 1060 or the considerably more modern AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT, with no mention made of which Intel Arc GPUs will be enough to play the game. However, we'd expect all of Intel's Arc cards to be powerful enough to at least fire up the game, as they're relatively modern. For CPUs, requirements are just as modest, with only an AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i5 8500 needed, both of which are chips that are well over five years old.

The two potential sticking points for older systems, though, are that this game requires 16GB of RAM and the Crimson Desert download size is 135GB. We've long recommended at least 16GB of RAM, and for many years, that would have been a cheap upgrade, but right now, memory prices are incredibly high, so if you're stuck on 8GB, you might be facing an expensive upgrade to play this title.

SSDs have risen in price, too, though not by as much as RAM. If you can, we'd definitely recommend uninstalling some other games to make room on your current drive, rather than pay the currently inflated prices for an SSD upgrade. That said, while the best SSDs for gaming are expensive at the moment, you can still get reasonably affordable upgrades, such as this 500GB Crucial P310 drive. It's not the fastest, but it's only $79.99 and is fine for just storing your game library.

As for the Crimson Desert recommended specs, these jump up to demanding an AMD Radeon 6700 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, both of which are quite powerful cards. Pearl Abyss hasn't stated what performance you'll get from either its minimum or recommended tiers, though we'd generally expect a recommended tier to provide at least 60fps at 1080p.

In terms of CPUs, RAM, and storage, it's only the former that rises a little with the recommended specs, but not by much. If you have a chip more powerful than the nearly five-year-old AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Intel Core i5 11600K, you'll be fine.

All this means that the answer to the question, "can you play Crimson Desert on the Steam Deck?" is likely to be yes, but Valve hasn't officially tested and verified this yet.