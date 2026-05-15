New Crimson Desert update helps Kliff and Damiane punch better, and there are more replayable bosses to dropkick

I swear I can't blink without a new Crimson Desert update materializing at this point. Version 1.0.7 has arrived just days after the previous patch, and while it's not as hefty as its predecessor, there's still some really great stuff in here. Alongside an expansion of Kliff and Damiane's unarmed capabilities, even more registerable mount types have been added, and a handful of bosses can now be re-encountered.

Crimson Desert's unarmed combat is unbelievably fun. Roving the plains of Pywel and delivering suplex after suplex onto every poor sap that comes my way is incredibly satisfying. While Kliff and Oongka are more robust fighters, with the latter specializing in launching folks about like a kid throwing their toys out of the pram, I've always preferred Damiane's fast-and-furious style.

According to the patch notes, Damiane's got some fresh unarmed skills to try out. From what I've seen, her new kicks can send enemies flying, which flow beautifully as she goes through the motions. Typically, bringing a boot to a bow-and-arrow fight is ill-advised, but Damiane's the exception. Kliff also has new unarmed tech, allowing him to use the Blinding Flash Finisher without the need of a weapon, so definitely work that into your combos.

Aerial Stab was once used to quickly traverse the RPG's skies. While the bugged ability was patched a hot minute ago, resulting in the introduction of Focused Aerial Roll, it's still a handy way to gain some extra height despite its stamina penalty. Though this was previously a Kliff-exclusive skill, both Oongka and Damiane can now make use of it, granting them some bonus exploration capability.

With plenty of new tricks up your sleeve, it's only right that you take them for a spin in a boss battle or two. If you've already re-fought all of the fearsome encounters that were previously available, don't worry, because developer Pearl Abyss has five more for you this patch. The rumbles with Muskan, Corrupted Caliburn, Goyen, Draven, the Crowcaller, and Clockwork White Horn can all be replayed, so get yourself back in the ring.

Elsewhere in the patch notes, new wolf and bear types can become permanent mounts, and extra reins have been added for your rideable critters. There are a ton of bug fixes and miscellaneous tweaks, which you can check out here. Pearl Abyss is speedrunning these updates, yet every one of them is full of delightful additions. Crimson Desert just gets better and better, and I feel it may nearly be time for a fresh playthrough.