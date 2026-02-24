You could get Crimson Desert and two other games for just $5 in Fanatical's new VIP Mystery Bundle

As someone who poured too many hours into Black Desert Online back in 2016, and someone who now has kids, I cannot grind for endless amounts of time in MMOs like I once did - even if I fell in love with Pearl Abyss' flair for combat. Crimson Desert, made by the same developers, is looking to be the answer to my time limitations a decade later, and as someone who loves a great action RPG, I'm all in, and you could grab my most anticipated release of this year - or a variety of other triple-A hits - for just $4.99 / £4.99 with the new Fanatical VIP Mystery Bundle. And, you'll score two other games, too.

Crimson Desert joined my list of most anticipated titles quite suddenly. I didn't have too much interest when it was first announced, and it didn't really appear on my radar until I read Jamie Hore's Crimson Desert preview during Summer Game Fest last year. Bombastic gameplay in an RPG world with fighting game-style combos? Sign me up. While we have yet to find out whether it can land on our best RPGs list, it's safe to say that I'm waiting for it with bated breath.

Set on the continent of Pywel, you play as Kliff, a member of the Greymanes faction, as he encounters rival groups, mythical creatures, and a world full of magic. After a vicious attack from the Black Bears, Kliff is one of the few survivors left of his clan as he explores the world looking for any other members left alive, with the hope of restoring his faction once more, and of finally confronting Myurdin, leader of the Black Bears.

While the story sounds fairly basic for a medieval-based narrative, it's the chaotic gameplay and blended mechanics that make it enticing. It looks like a mixture of Final Fantasy 16, The Witcher, Dragon's Dogma 2, and even some notes of the modern The Legend of Zelda game, like a 'greatest hits' album of some iconic RPGs' best mechanics. The combat looks fast, filled with flair much like Black Desert Online, and the aforementioned combos give you plenty of reason to experiment with Kliff's fighting style.

