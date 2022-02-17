Epic’s next free game is a “love letter” to classic JRPGs

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebie, too. Cris Tales is a love letter to classic JRPGs that you can grab for free next week.

You’ll be able to grab Cris Tales from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on Thursday, February 24 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT. It’ll be there for one full week, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

Here’s the Cris Tales blurb from the Epic Games Store: “Cris Tales is a gorgeous, indie love letter to classic JRPGs with a new perspective. Peer into the past, act in the present, and watch as your choices dynamically change the future – all on one screen as you play! Beautifully hand-drawn 2D animations bring to life a world where your choices will change both the present and the future across more than 20 hours of gameplay.”

Check out a trailer for Cris Tales below.

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.