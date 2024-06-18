Upgrade to 32GB of Crucial RAM for just $57 with this Amazon deal

Right now you can buy 32GB of DDR4 memory for $56.99 in this incredible value gaming RAM deal. With a price drop of over 40%, this offer gives you a huge saving over the normal price of a 32GB memory kit.

Even if you’re not seeking the very best gaming memory for your system, this Crucial deal is still worth a look, as it gets you so much RAM capacity for such a low price. It’s not an upgrade for users of the very latest AM5 systems, but if you’re running an AM4 system or an Intel motherboard with DDR4 slots, this is a great chance to upgrade from 16GB to 32GB of memory on the cheap.

The speed of this 32GB (2 x 16GB) pair of memory sticks is rated at 3200MT/s, which isn’t as blindingly fast as the latest DDR5 kits, but is fast enough for most people’s needs, including gaming.

You also miss out on any RGB lighting or a fancy heatsink design with these DIMMs, as they use a simple green PCB with a plain black heatsink. However, if you’re just after the performance upgrade, this memory upgrade will do the job fine. Plus, these modules have very low profiles, so they won’t interfere with any oversized CPU coolers.

Normally retailing for $94.99, this pair of Crucial memory sticks is now available in a limited-time deal on Amazon, so you’ll have to act fast to take advantage of this low price. What’s more, the offer is available in several regions, with both Amazon.com and Amazon.co.uk listing the offer.

If you’re tempted by this offer, but aren’t sure quite what’s involved in upgrading your PC’s RAM, check out our how to build a gaming PC, guide which includes instructions on how to install memory sticks.