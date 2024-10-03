Save 22% on 32GB of DDR5 in this amazing gaming RAM deal from Crucial

If you’re quick off the mark, you can grab yourself a seriously slick-looking 32GB DDR5 memory kit from Crucial with a massive 22% discount. That’s a saving of $28 in this limited time Amazon gaming RAM deal.

With Crucial making some of the best gaming RAM around, this kit is sure to be a reliable option for your next gaming PC. What’s more, it’s part of Crucial’s Pro range, with the RAM sticks sporting a really fetching white and gray design that’s an ideal match for a white PC build. The kit is also available at the same price in black, but that kit generally goes for a slightly lower price anyway, so the saving is a smaller 16%.

The design of the modules includes a so-called origami heatspreader, with the aluminum panels on each side of the modules having a folded paper-effect look. We genuinely think it looks really attractive, as far as sticks of RAM go, though the design doesn’t incorporate any RGB lighting, so there’s no option to sync up the sticks with the rest of your PC’s color scheme, beyond them being pure black or white.

The kit’s effective clock speed is 6000MHz, which is and ideal match for modern AMD systems, with it being the speed the company itself recommends. However, if you’re running an Intel system, this speed of RAM is still a good choice, plus the kit supports both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP auto-overclocking for an easy installation.

With latency ratings of CL36, the timings on this kit are reasonably tight and typical for a DDR5 kit of this clock speed. In other words, it’s a really solid option all round.

Normally priced at $127.99 for this white 32GB version of the kit, you can grab this pair of memory sticks today for just $99.99. As mentioned above, the black kit is the same price but it normally sells for $118.99 anyway.

All you have to do to grab this deal is follow the links above or follow this link here. Buyers in the UK can can also save on this kit via this link.

If you’re looking for a CPU upgrade to go with your new RAM, check out our best gaming CPU guide for our current top recommendations.